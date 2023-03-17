Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with her fans online, as she revealed a stunning set of photos as she struck a pose outdoors.

The 29-year-old shared a selection of images in which she rocked a dark green bikini as she posed lying back on a tree branch with green foliage behind her.

In a second photo, Bouchard kept her back turned to the camera as she dipped her legs and feet in a gorgeous swimming pool. Her long locks flowed down her back as she looked over her shoulder.

“Annual green bikini pic in honor of my fav holiday ☘️☘️☘️,” Bouchard wrote in her caption.

Genie’s latest share picked up over 87,000 likes and 1,400-plus comments from fans admiring the beautiful scenery and celebrating the occasion.

Her St. Patrick’s Day post arrived several weeks after she shared a memorable photo with her twin sister Beatrice as they rocked swimsuits to celebrate their birthday in Tulum, Mexico. Bouchard said it was the first time in eight years, making for a special occasion.

Genie Bouchard revealed her t-shirt became available in Canada

A week before Bouchard’s gorgeous celebratory post for St. Patrick’s Day, the Canadian tennis star updated fans that her official t-shirt from New Balance had become available in her home country.

Bouchard posed in the unique shirt in a photo for her various social media, including a post on Instagram, where she has 2.4 million followers. The shirt includes a green “22” on the back with “GENIE” in light purple letters like a jersey.

The front features unique art, depicting a drawn version of Bouchard in a colorful scene as she prepares to serve on the tennis court.

“Genie tee is now available in Canada! Sooo excited. Send me pics of you guys wearing them 🤗 link in stories and bio! @newbalance,” she wrote in the caption.

“Inspired by powerhouse and NB Athlete Genie Bouchard, the New Balance Genie Graphic Tee is designed for tennis fans and players alike. This crisp cotton tee features front and back graphics for head-turning style, and an athletic fit for ideal comfort,” the New Balance item description reads.

Bouchard’s shirt marked the Canadian tennis star’s return from injury in 2022 but was previously only available in the United States.

The shirt is listed on New Balance Canada’s website as the NB Genie Graphic Tee with a price of $34.99 and also includes a few shots of Bouchard wearing it.

This past December, Bouchard and Dr. Sharif Tabbah DPT, CSCS, shared an intriguing look at the tennis star in workout mode as she prepared for “over seas tourneys” and the Australian Open.

The video starts with Bouchard performing squats using a barbell with weight plates at a rack. There are also chains connected to the sides of the barbell.

“Variable resistance progression for power development,” text across the video reads.

The footage shifts to Bouchard doing box jumps without any weight. The text on the screen reveals this is part of a superset with the squats.

The footage returns to Bouchard doing squats, but now the text on the screen indicates these are “doubles” as Bouchard is seen doing two quick squats to help with explosive movement.

She’s back to box jumps again and then to more squats. However, she’s doing these squat reps in “continuous” mode for a rapid-fire series of squats.

The caption in Bouchard’s IG post reveals the purposes of this particular training routine.

“Emphasis here was power development and speed of movement. We use chains for variable resistance (more weight at the top less at the bottom) so that she can move with SPEED!” the caption explains.

The caption also indicates that the WTA offseason is “always too short” but that they “get that work in” as they can.

Sadly, Bouchard’s Australian Open 2022 campaign was short-lived. However, based on Bouchard’s continuous shares of stunning content and workout footage, she’s remained in fantastic shape and seems ready for the next potential match on her schedule.