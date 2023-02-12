Tennis star Eugenie “Genie” Bouchard showed off her determination after another week of recovery at the gym.

The athlete made a memorable entrance into the tennis world in 2012 and went to the Wimbledon finals in 2014. The Canadian athlete was thought to be the next big thing in tennis, yet a shoulder injury prevented her from achieving those ambitions.

Despite continuing to compete, she has not regained the form she showed at the 2014 Wimbledon finals. She was afflicted with a shoulder injury in 2017 and has failed to make the same impact in the following years. The tennis player returned to the WTA Tour in August after a lengthy hiatus due to shoulder surgery.

Since her return, Genie has had difficulty, most recently losing in a qualifying round against American tennis player Ashlyn Krueger, ending her prospects for the Australian Cup this year.

But Genie has remained strong, hitting the gym after her loss and continuing her rehabilitation efforts.

Yesterday, Genie shared an amusing update to recap her week on her Instagram with her 2.4 million followers.

Genie Bouchard shares post-workout update wearing New Balance

Genie started her carousel with a smile, wearing a spandex set by her sponsor, New Balance.

She was bare-faced and beautiful, with a definite post-workout glow, while posing in a Miami-area gym. Genie’s blonde tresses fell effortlessly past her shoulders as she basked in her endorphins and served looks.

The athlete wore the New Balance Relentless Crop Bra, which retails for $39.99. She paired the top with a New Balance Relentless Fitted Short, also retailing for $39.99.

In a caption accompanying the share, Genie advised fans not to mind her sweat.

Genie has stunning looks and a bubbly personality, so she has been able to make money off the tennis court. Brands have secured Genie’s services, including Cetaphil.

Genie Bouchard promotes Cetaphil

As a successful athlete with captivating looks, it’s not surprising that brands have lined up to work with Genie.

One such brand was Cetaphil, an affordable skincare company that has seen popularity in the skincare industry.

The gorgeous athlete posted from her bathroom with a bottle of Cetaphil in hand. She applied some cleanser, showing her fabulous pink manicure with a caption that provided more details.

She wrote, “Hey guys!!! Ok… I’m excited to announce that I’ve finally perfected my skincare routine. With so much travel, exercise, and time in the sun, it has been hard to maintain healthy, clean, and blemish-free skin. I’ve been able to tackle that with Cetaphil – the entire line of products are gentle AND effective, which makes my skincare routine simple and easy to keep up with on-the-go.”

Then, Genie listed the simple two-step routine that she followed.

Genie continued, “Step 1: Cetaphil’s Foaming Cleanser Step 2: Cetaphil’s Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF 15☀️.”

Genie has also tried her hand at announcing, in addition to her modeling opportunities. Even if things don’t work out for Genie in tennis, she will likely be fine in other arenas.