Gary Sinise’s son Mac Sinise dead at 33

Mac Sinise, the son of Forrest Gump actor Gary Sinise, has died at 33.

A tribute revealed that McCanna Anthony “Mac” Sinise was diagnosed with “a very rare” form of cancer called Chordoma.

Mac was diagnosed in 2018 and passed away earlier this winter.

His diagnosis came just two months after Moira Sinise (Gary’s wife) was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

Moira went through chemotherapy and radiation and has been in remission and cancer-free since then.

Mac had surgery to remove a tumor a month after his diagnosis, but after further treatment, the cancer returned and spread.

Gary Sinise shares an Instagram note on the passing of Mac Sinise

“A message from Gary,” reads the caption of an Instagram post honoring Mac.

The post includes a link and a nice picture of Mac that reads, “In Honor & Memory of McCanna Anthony ‘Mac’ Sinise 1990-2024.”

The link provides additional details of the battle that Mac fought. It also discusses an album of music Mac had worked on.

Mac had been working with his father within the Gary Sinise Foundation to help and honor military service members, veterans, first responders, and their families.

Despite the cancer taking a heavy toll on Mac, he continued his work with the foundation and on his music.

Mac had been working on an album with the assistance of some of Gary’s friends.

“The week the album went to press, Mac lost his battle with cancer,” the site reveals. He died on January 5 and was laid to rest on January 23.

“Like any family experiencing such a loss, we are heartbroken and have been managing as best we can…I am so blessed, fortunate, and proud to be his dad,” Gary wrote.

Below is a post from 2022 on Instagram featuring Gary and his son performing music together.

Messages of support for the Sinise family

Many big names from Hollywood have left messages of support on Gary’s Instagram page.

“Gary, our deepest sympathies. Sending you, Moira and the girls so much love and light! May Mac’s memory be eternal.🙏🏻,” wrote Melina Kanakareders, who shared the small screen with Gary Sinise on CSI: New York.

“My deepest condolences, Gary… My family will pray for you and your family to stay strong… God bless my friend🙏❤️,” wrote actor Chazz Palminteri from The Usual Suspects.

“We are so sorry Gary. You & your family are deeply loved by so many. We are praying for all of you. Love you so very much,” wrote actress Angie Harmon from Law & Order and Rizzoli & Isles.

Our condolences are with Gary Sinise and his family.