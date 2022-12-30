Garcelle Beauvais is all smiles in a curvy black dress and fur-trimmed leather jacket for Beverly Hills shopping

Garcelle Beauvais enjoys a day of shopping. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Garcelle Beauvais was all-smiles while out in Beverly Hills and who could blame her when the occasion involves shopping?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill star spent some quality time with her mom and she was fashionably dressed for the occasion in black and white.

In photos snapped of the former model, she was wearing a casual floor-length dress that showed off her curves and featured a deep neckline with tiny silver hardware.

The actress also wore a pair of black and white converse sneakers–a comfortable choice for the busy day out.

She added a bit of glamour to the ensemble with a leather, fur-trimmed jacket with exaggerated collars and silver zippers on the sleeves.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Garcelle had a black and gray Louis Vuitton bag, worn in a crossbody style and she held a small purse in one hand.

Garcelle Beauvais stylish for a shopping day in Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was seemingly in a good mood as she smiled big while she got snapped during the day out.

She had her hair worn loose and flowing down her shoulders, wearing a pair of dark aviator sunglasses over her makeup-free face.

Garcelle was all dressed up while out shopping at the jewelry store, XIV Karats with her mom as they enjoyed the holidays together.

Garcelle Beauvais is out shopping at XIV Karats in Beverly Hills. Pic credit: BACKGRID

The Bravo star is obviously in much better spirits after a tough season on the popular reality TV show. Her third season was a hard one having to maneuver the friend group without her bestie Denise Richards by her side.

Her son Jax was also the victim of castmate Erika Jayne’s drunken outburst and later he was once again the victim of racially charged attacks on social media. The Season 12 reunion was another rough experience for Garcelle but she got tons of support from RHOBH viewers.

The show is taking a well-needed break from filming, but once things resume Garcelle will likely be back for another season.

Garcelle Beauvais is an Absolut partner

The stunning actress keeps herself booked and busy when she’s not filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and her latest endorsement was for the brand Absolut.

Just in time for the holiday season, Garcelle posted an ad for the brand’s espresso martini as she held a glass of the cocktail in hand in her Instagram post. She also held an adorable handbag in the shape of a martini glass as she posed for the snapshot.

Clad in a plaid mini skirt, a silk blouse, and a brown leather jacket, the ingredients used for the drink were promptly displayed on the table beside her.

“The #AbsolutEspressoMartini is the go-to cocktail to sip this holiday season, but it’s not just a drink…it’s a lifestyle,” said Garcelle in her caption. “Own your hosting moment by throwing an @AbsolutUS Mini Soiree with friends looking to shake things up 🤎🍸 #AbsolutPartner.”