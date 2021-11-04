Gal Gadot’s leggy display: Actress shows skin in red dress at the Red Notice premiere

Gal Gadot attended the biggest movie premiere in two years for the premiere of her Netflix movie Red Notice. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Gal Gadot looked stunning at the Netflix movie Red Notice premiere. The 36-year-old actress wore a Loewe red sequined dress from their 2022 Spring and Summer collection.

In addition, she accompanied the dress with gold high heels and matching red lipstick.

Gadot completed the look with slick back hair and an elegant set of jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

The spaghetti strap dress has a thigh-high slit giving the Wonder Woman star a leggy look on the red carpet.

The movie follows the tale of an Interpol agent, played by Dwayne Johson, who attempts to hunt down and capture the world’s most wanted art thieves portrayed by Gadot and Reynolds.

In 2020, Gadot starred in Wonder Woman 1984, but Red Notice earned the actress a $20 million salary.

The Israeli actress landed the third spot on the Forbes list of highest-paid actresses with $31.5 million in earnings.

Gal Gadot attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s original movie Red Notice held at the Xbox Plaza. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Gal Gadot stars in Netflix biggest budget movie

Gadot shared images from the red carpet event with her over 66 million followers on Instagram. In addition, the actress revealed that Red Notice is Netflix’s largest investment in a movie.

“How exciting was last night? So happy to be walking the red carpet in the biggest movie premiere in over 2 years and even happier to be a part of the biggest Netflix project ever!”

The actress went on to thank Netflix and remind fans when they can watch the movie.

“A huge thank you to the entire Netflix team for putting together this unbelievable event and of course thank you to all the amazing fans that came to see us! Dont forget Red Notice comes out tonight in selected theaters and November 12 on Netflix”

Gal Gadot cast as Evil Queen in Disney’s Snow White

Gal Gadot has landed another significant role following the big premiere of Red Notice.

Deadline reports that the actress is in “final negotiations” to play Evil Queen in the live-action Disney Snow White project.

The publication adds that the Disney movie is based on the original 1938 Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Rachel Zegler is set to play Snow White, and it’s expected to enter the production phase in 2022.

The busy actress is set to star in the movie Death on the Nile, which will be released next year.

She is also producing a Cleopatra project with Paramount and filming another Netflix movie, Heart of Stone.