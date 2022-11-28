Gal Gadot shows that she is a woman of many talents as she shakes a drink and displays natural beauty. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Gal Gadot started out as a beauty queen– winning the highly-coveted Miss Israel title in 2004.

While Gal has come a long way since snagging the crown nearly twenty years ago, one thing that hasn’t changed has been the actress’s beautiful looks. However, she has some hidden talents as well.

The Wonder Woman 1984 star took to her social media to show her 90.9 million Instagram followers to showcase her skills.

After a long day, the actress needed a drink and she showed her bartending talents in a braless white shirt.

The video showed Gal at home, dressed down in a sleeveless tank top tucked inside her jeans. She prepared a beverage in the clip and revealed in her caption, “it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere.”

Gal’s dark hair was styled in a neat bun at the nape of her neck, allowing her natural beauty to take center stage.

Gal Gadot stuns with a cocktail demonstration

The video began with Gal smiling and looking at the camera. Vibrant music was playing in the background, which helped Gal get into the zone as she danced during the demonstration.

She began shaking the mixer filled with ice and alcohol, holding the cocktail shaker in one hand like a true professional.

As the video continued, Gal turned to the side and continued to shake the drink like a maraca. Just when fans may have thought the actress was done, she began moving her hips and shaking her arms in the air as she did a 360-degree turn.

Then, Gal let out an infectious laugh and exclaimed, “I think it’s ready!”

Gal sighed and revealed that it had been a long day, then poured her drink into a glass before adding a garnish and offering a toast.

Gal Gadot partners with Tiffany & Co.

Although Gal was jewelry-free in the video, she is the face of the luxury brand, Tiffany & Co.

Gal starred in the company’s latest advertisement for their Blue Book jewelry collection which was first posted on their Instagram page a few months ago. The partnership between them went public in April and the actress gushed about it to Women’s Wear Daily.

“I am incredibly honored to be a part of the new Blue Book high jewelry campaign and feel very fortunate to be able to represent the brand’s most esteemed jewelry collection during this exciting and transformative time” she expressed.

As a beauty queen, actress, model, and now mixologist in the making, it seems there is nothing Gal can’t do.