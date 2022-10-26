Gal Gadot looks incredible on the 2017 GQ Men of the Year Party red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Gal Gadot looks stunning in a black and white look.

She wore the look at the Veuve Clicquot 250th anniversary event. Fellow actresses Katherine McPhee and Gweneth Paltrow were also in attendance.

Gal posed in a black and white zebra patterned dress. The dress is sleeveless and silhouetted her amazing physique.

She paired it with strappy black heels, a small clutch bag, and silver earrings.

The DC actress was styled by Elizabeth Stewart, who has also styled Jessica Chastain and Julia Roberts.

From her bikini photoshoots to her halter dresses, Gal has an incredible fashion sense.

Gal Gadot’s glam look

A few weeks ago, Gal turned heads at an exclusive Tiffany and Co. event in London.

The actress wore a light blue quilted sweater dress that stopped right above her knees, showing off her toned legs. The long sleeve dress had blue and black ruffle detailing at the bottom.

She complemented it with a pair of strappy black heels and blue crystal earrings.

She kept it simple with a slicked-back bun hairstyle and a dewy makeup look.

Gal Gadot’s acting career

Besides her fashion, Gal is most known for her successful acting career. From roles in Fast and Furious to Death on the Nile, she has been a breakout actress for over ten years.

But one of her most popular roles is for being the most recent portrayal of Wonder Woman. She has played the character in four movies so far, including two standalone films. The role has earned her both a Critics Choice and a Saturn Award.

In an interview with Glamour UK, she said, “This movie was just like the hardest movie I’ve ever got to work on both physically and emotionally especially with the longevity of everything. We shot the movie for eight months and we prepped for it for four to six months ahead of the shoot, it is just a lot! And the fact is I’m a perfectionist with everything that I do so wherever I am I try to give my everything. What empowers me is knowing that I give my best every day, everywhere and to everyone.”

Wonder Woman 3 has already been greenlighted, and it is expected to begin filming next year. Gal has confirmed that she will be returning.

She is also working on Disney’s Snow White and is portraying the Evil Queen. The movie is set to be released in 2024.