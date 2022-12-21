Gal Gadot showed off her toned figure in a peach button-down. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa / HollywoodNewsWire.co

Gal Gadot, the gorgeous actress and model who became a household name after being cast as the lead role in the Wonder Woman franchise, showed off her good side recently.

The Israeli stunner who won the Miss Israel pageant in 2004 wore nothing but an oversized peachy button-down shirt as she lounged about on a comfy blue chair.

Gal showed off some of her toned legs as she stared down the camera while looking regal.

She rocked the peach-colored button-down with her bare legs showing underneath, looking incredibly comfortable in the light outfit despite the fact that it’s December.

Gal was clearly not going for any festive vibes, captioning the picture with a simple peach emoji and looking as if she would be better off laying on a beach with a cocktail in hand.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Wonder Woman star kept her makeup fairly natural, going for long eyelashes and accentuating her cat-like eye shape, with a mauve, glossy lipstick.

Gal Gadot may have been fired from Wonder Woman

Things have been incredibly dramatic in the DC Universe as of late after Peter Safran and James Gunn took over as co-chairmen of DC Studios.

The new chairmen have hit the ground running, already changing up ideas for future movies including the Superman franchise of which Henry Cavill will no longer be part of.

Unfortunately for Gal, the Wonder Woman 3 movie has been canceled as well, with fans speculating that the Fast & Furious actress has been fired as the main character.

After James Gunn made a statement on what he considered disrespectful backlash from fans after Henry Cavill lost his role as Superman, a follower commented, “the move to boot Cavill and Gadot (especially after they’d announced their return) doesn’t inspire confidence.” He replied, “I’m not sure where you’re getting that we ‘booted’ Gal.”

James’ announcement about the future of the DC Universe came at what appeared to be poor timing for Gal, who had already announced via Instagram just a few days before that she “can’t wait to share her next chapter” with her fans.

She shared a picture of herself dressed as her Wonder Woman character and began the post in a bit of a nostalgic mood, writing, “On this day, a few years ago, was the first announcement that I was going to play Wonder Woman.”

Thus, the entire thing has become somewhat awkward and cringe-inducing.

Gal is a founding partner of healthy mac & cheese brand Goodles

Despite the majority of her work coming from acting, Gal has managed to co-found a healthy mac & cheese company called Goodles.

The healthier version of mac & cheese that kids love comes in several flavors including Cheddy Mac, Shella Good, Twist My Parm, and Mover & Shaker.

They also have a vegan version called Vegan is Believin’ and the brand-new Down The Hatch.

While other varieties such as Kraft mac & cheese are not very healthy, and kids just adore such a delicious and easy food, Goodles are a fantastic alternative. They include 14g of protein, and 7g of fiber with prebiotics.

Goodles apparently give back as well, and to celebrate their birthday they teamed up with Baby2Baby, an organization that helps kids in need.

Gal was seen in a video clip putting together boxes filled with Goodles of course, as well as stuffed animals.