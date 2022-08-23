Gal Gadot stuns in orange halter dress for ‘a not so typical day’

Gal Gadot lounges in an orange wrap dress during her time off. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

When Gal Gadot isn’t busy being a Wonder Woman on screen and in real life to her three kids, she can be found relaxing in style on an outdoor couch.

The Israeli actress, 37, has had quite a busy career since winning Miss Israel back in 2004.

She has since served in the Israel Defense Forces as a fitness instructor and later switched gears to pursue a successful career as a Hollywood actress, most notably recognized for her work as the iconic DC comics superheroine.

Aside from her “day job,” Gadot has embraced her other full-time job as a mother to three children that she shares with her husband, Jaron Varsano: Alma, 11, Maya, 5, and 1-year-old Daniella.

Over the weekend, the actress shared a few snapshots on Instagram to show where she can be seen during the rare occurrence that her kids do not surround her.

“A NOT so typical day in August for a mother of 3 😜 🧡,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

Gal Gadot rocks an orange halter dress for her day off

While seemingly lounging on an outdoor couch, Gadot held up a peace sign and pouted her lips to the camera behind a pair of oversized, black sunglasses.

For her outfit, the actress stunned in a high-neck, orange dress with a tie around her waist.

The Heart of Stone actress completed her “day off look” with a slicked-back hairstyle and gold bracelets that complemented the gold design on the side of her glasses.

Gal Gadot on balancing her career with motherhood

Although her career takes up a huge chunk of her time, Gal Gadot says that balancing her work life with being a mother is “the bada*s thing” she does.

“Shooting a movie while being pregnant, or when you have a baby. When you’re on set, you’re like a kite. You can fly so high and try to catch the air. Then you go back home to do your main shift as being a mother. It’s not about me, it’s, ‘OK, now I need to bathe Maya, feed Alma, put Daniella to bed.’ That is the bada*s thing I do: the juggling between my family life and my acting career,” she told InStyle.

Gadot is no stranger to figuring out the work/life balance, as she was first pregnant with her oldest Alma at just 25 years old.

“I always wanted to be a young mother,” said Gadot. “Yeah, three kids. No joke, woman. God bless them, but it’s so much work.”

Although she may always be in the limelight, especially with her 86 million Instagram followers, Gadot says that maintaining her kids’ privacy is a top priority for her.

“They’re the only thing I make sure to keep as private as possible. I want them to be naive and safe and protected. I share a lot — I believe that if I went through experiences that people can relate to or learn from, great. But as far as my family goes, I’m very protective,” she said.

It seems like Gal Gadot may be a real-life Wonder Woman after all.