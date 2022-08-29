Gal Gadot shows skin in brown bikini by pool

Gal Gadot is gorgeous in a tiny brown bikini as she enjoys a cup of coffee poolside. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Gal Gadot started her day off in a fabulous way with a brown bikini, a hot beverage, and a toe in the pool.

The Wonder Woman 1984 actress shared a carousel of three photos, all featuring her in a brown bikini.

The Israel native gave her fans a very warm welcome to the day as she shared bikini pictures with her 86.3 Instagram followers.

Gal was bare-faced and gorgeous as the natural beauty stretched out underneath the sun.

Her shoulder-length brown hair was in a messy top knot. Gal sat on a white towel with her legs crossed as she looked into the distance on the side of the pool.

Gal’s bronzed body and rock-hard abs were at the center of the photos.

Gal Gadot soaks up sun in a brown bikini

Gal held a mug to her face as she drank a liquid, likely tea or coffee.

Behind Gal were gray bricks, lush greenery, and patio furniture as the sun shone down on the estate.

Gal wore a brown bikini with brown and white straps. She paired the garment with a matching bottom featuring two metal, circular fasteners on each side.

Gal turned to the side for the second photo. She dipped her long legs into the pool with a smile on her face. A little hand touched her leg, and it was clear that she was smiling at one of her three daughters.

She let the pictures do the talking with only a sun emoji as the caption.

Gal Gadot’s diet for Wonder Woman 1984 allowed cheating

Nutritionist Magnus Lygdbäck helped whip into shape several Hollywood stars for physically demanding roles, including Ben Affleck and Alicia Vikander. The expert also prepared Gal for her role in Wonder Woman 1984.

In addition to a rigorous fitness regime, Gal also watched what she ate with the help of Magnus.

The philosophy was simple for 17 out of 20 meals, Gal ate in a controlled manner with a specific amount of protein, slow carbs, and fats. Because Gal ate five meals a day, this amounted to three cheat meals every four days.

Magnus restricted Gal’s “fast” carbs because they spike insulin and offer less nutritional value.

A sample diet included a breakfast of eggs with a slow carb or overnight oats. Chicken or fish with plentiful vegetables was on the menu for lunch, while steak, salad, and whole grain rice finished the day with two additional snacks.