Gal Gadot looked stunning as she posed for a photoshoot wearing just a bulky sweater. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia

Gal Gadot hopped on her social media account for a rare post today, and the actress couldn’t have looked better.

The 37-year-old star of Wonder Woman and Red Notice showed a behind-the-scenes shot from a recent photoshoot as she applauded her photographer, Dudi Hasson.

“We worked together on one of my very first modeling jobs and 20 years later he is still my photographer and close friend,” Gal shared of her time. “Dudi has the ability and talent to capture me in the most unique moments and this is a little BTS photo of one of those rare moments.”

While the actress lay on heavy praise for Dudi, Gal was the one who managed to steal the spotlight as she looked incredible wearing a white, cable-knit sweater and nothing but black underwear underneath.

The talented movie star, who made a splash with her first major film role in the 2009 film Fast & Furious, looked positively ageless as she grinned while Dudi adjusted the camera in front of her.

Gal looked to keep her makeup to a minimum, her features glowing flawlessly even from a distance while her toned legs were evident under the hemline of the high-necked sweater, which ended at her hip line.

The Israeli-born beauty crooked one arm over her head for extra posing flair, and two fingers appeared to be making a peace sign, or more hilariously, possible bunny ears near the photographer’s backward baseball cap.

Although Gal’s posts are few and far between, one of her last posts before this most recent one proved that the star doesn’t share just any photo of herself without first thinking it through and going with the most glamorous and eye-catching snap.

Gal Gadot poses in just a button-down shirt

One month ago, Gal got in touch with her relaxed side as she posed again without any garment over her legs.

This time going with a peachy, button-down, long-sleeve shirt for her torso covering, Gal looked sensational as she reclined against a small sofa.

She left the first couple of buttons undone for a truly eye-catching look as she curled her bare legs up towards her and rested her head on her hand.

A simple gold chain hung around her neck, and Gal kept her features looking glam with subtle sweeps of lip gloss and eye makeup.

When Wonder Woman hit theaters nearly six years ago, many fans wondered just how the star got her physique in such incredible shape for filming.

Gal’s personal trainer Magnus Lygdback shared some of her exercise secrets with Women’s Health magazine, detailing the process he took with Gal to ensure her body was ready for filming.

Gal Gadot’s trainer shares her Wonder Woman exercise routine

Magnus shared that the training process started nearly a year before filming even began so that Gal could be in the best shape possible for her role while also gaining the muscle needed to support her various action sequences.

His tailored workouts were inspired largely by resistance training exercises, with the routine switching up daily to attack every muscle group.

High-Intensity Interval Training, or HIIT, comprised at least three sessions a week, and core strengthening was always thrown in at the end of every workout.

“I’m a big fan of working different parts of the body every day so your body gets to recover and rest in between,” Magnus shared.

Specific moves included goblet squats, curtsy lunges, walking lunges, resistance band shuffles, and skater jumps, with all followed up by stomach work, which might consist of moves like the hollow body hold.

“She’s good at many things and picks up things pretty fast,” Magnus said, according to Hollywood Reporter.

He also said that when the pair first started their training sessions together, he wanted to make sure she didn’t go hardcore too fast to prevent injury, saying that it was important to “build a strong foundation” first.

Magnus also advised Gal to take ice baths for recovery and focus her diet on lean meats, healthy fats like avocado and nuts, plenty of veggies, and complex carbs like whole grains.