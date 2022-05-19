Gal Gadot shows off her legs in tiny shorts

Gal Gadot gets leggy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Gal Gadot showed off her supermodel legs in photos taken on the kitchen counter. A sophisticated-looking Gal sat on the kitchen counter in a collar, navy and white button-down shirt, and tiny denim shorts.

Gal looked natural and comfortable as she lounged amidst utensils and cutlery.

The Wonder Woman 1984 actress struck some silly poses and revealed she was taking it easy before a late-night shoot. Her latest film is a spy thriller that will premiere on Netflix.

While many would be disgusted with feet on the counter, they may make an exception for gorgeous Gal.

Gal Gadot shared two fun yet classy photos as she lounged on her kitchen counter with bare feet and a fresh face. She wore tiny jean shorts that showed off her lengthy legs– after all, the actress is 5’10″.

She wore a crisp, collared shirt with blue and white pinstripes. She sat on the counter with one hand in her hair and another supporting her on the counter. Behind her were glass jars of dried fruit and an ornate vase.

Gal’s short hair was in a side part and had loose curls. She smiled at the counter and posed as she swung her foot. She placed the other bare foot on the counter as she seemed comfortable.

Gal threw her head back and laughed with a hand in her hair in a second picture. She brought one leg to her chest, showing off her flawless figure.

Her tiny, barely-there denim shorts featured a wash and worn look. She wrote in the caption, “Taking it easy today before jumping into another late-night shoot.”

Gal was recently spotted filming her new film, Heart of Stone in the streets of London with costar Jamie Dornan.

Gal Gadot stars in Heart of Stone

Gal Gadot next stars in the Netflix and Skydance film Heart of Stone.

Netflix may be in some trouble, but Gal does the company well. She starred in the Netflix movie Red Notice, and it became the streaming platform’s second most-watched film of all time in November.

Variety reported that Jamie Dornan joined the project. Heart of Stone is shrouded in mystery– it is a spy thriller, but not much else about the film is known.

The film features director Tom Harper and the writing talents of Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

Gal and Jamie were spotted filming in London this week, and Gal’s caption about a late-night shoot likely refers to this film.

Heart of Stone’s release date is TBD.