Gal Gadot has hung up her Wonder Woman uniform for the time being and traded it for swimsuits as she enjoyed a girl’s trip to an undisclosed tropical location.

She’s posted a few pictures to her social media feed of the enviable vacation that took place over Valentine’s Day and recently shared a compilation with fast-moving clips of her holiday.

In the compilation, Gal wore several sexy swimsuits in darker hues that were a major contrast against the backdrop of the clear blue ocean and bright blue sky.

In one shot, Gal was seen standing up on a boat as she danced a bit in a black one-piece swimsuit along with a very ’90s vibe bucket hat to block out the intense sun.

She was also seen wearing a burnt orange swimsuit with a halter neck and, at one point, threw on a pair of knitted shorts.

A third swimsuit was actually a bikini in a lavender color with a rope halter neck and a sunny yellow button-down shirt on top.

Most of the time, she kept her hair swept back into a bun, going for natural vibes as she took a few swims in the water and ran around on the beach.

Not only were there a lot of swimsuits in the clips, but Gal included clips of the luxurious boat she and her pals took out on the water, some delectable cocktails and food, as well as fun walks on the beach.

Gal Gadot received Valentine’s Day roses while on her girl’s trip

Despite being apart over Valentine’s Day, Gal still received a giant bouquet of red roses from her husband, Jaron Varsano, sharing a shot of herself grinning from ear to ear as she held a card to her chest.

She wore the burnt orange swimsuit in one picture, along with a tiny pair of denim shorts to cover up.

She wrote a sweet message to him in her caption: “This year we’re spending Valentine’s Day a part which in a funny way makes me appreciate everything we have even more. I love you @jaronvarsano. You’re my one. My only. My everything.”

Gal and her husband own their own production company Pilot Wave Motion Pictures

The pair have their own production company together called Pilot Wave Motion Pictures and recently produced a movie called Heart of Stone in which Gal is the star.

She plays Rachel Stone, an intelligence operative, in the action-packed film that will premiere on Netflix on August 11.

The movie also stars Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, and Sophie Okonedo, with the cast seen in behind-the-scenes shots on the Pilot Wave Motion Pictures Instagram page.

In the clip, Gal claimed, “Heart of Stone is going to be extremely epic.”

Here’s hoping! Catch the new movie on Netflix this summer.