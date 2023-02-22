Gal Gadot reminded her fans of the importance of stretching as she shared yet another stunning post.

The Wonder Woman star, who recently looked to enjoy time at the beach with girlfriends, has been steadily ramping up her social media presence and the actress has not been leaving fans wanting for more, as evidenced by her recent share.

Going with a minimalistic vibe, Gal could be seen curled up on a small couch with a fun paisley pattern splashed across it.

Her two-pic post went with black and white hues so the exact color of her surroundings remained uncertain, however, the lack of tint did not detract from the beauty of her shots.

Gal looked relaxed as she folded up one leg toward her chest and let the other leg drape over the arm of the sofa.

She appeared to be going with a minimal-to-no makeup look for the pose, tying her locks up into a messy bun that hung from the back of her head.

The Israeli-born star leaned forward slightly to touch her toes with her outstretched hands, showing a lean figure in the process.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) Gal gave a side gaze at the lens while smiling slightly as a white cloth hung over some items in the background.

Sporting a white tank top with a matching bra and underwear set, Gal moved her seated pose into another for her second shot, bending back over the armrest while showing off her bare legs and making it clear she knows how to stay in shape from the inside out.

Gal Gadot focuses largely on eating Mediterranean foods to stay healthy

In an interview with Good Housekeeping, Gal opened up about what she eats in order to maintain not just her amazing figure but also her overall health.

“Since I’m from the Middle East, I’m very much all about the Mediterranean diet,” she shared. “I look at food as fuel, and I want to give the best to my body so I try to eat healthy on most days.”

Gal focuses on consuming olive oil, lots of veggies and fruits, and lean protein to fuel her body, going with a three-meal-a-day plan that also includes eggs, whole wheat toast, and fish.

Taking her love of healthy eating to the next level, Gal also co-founded the brand Goodles, which is a protein-packed, healthier take on traditional macaroni and cheese.

With a whopping 14 grams of protein per serving plus 6 grams of fiber and 21 plant-based nutrients, Goodles is something Gal is not afraid to serve to her children.

Although Gal chooses the nutritious path most of the time, she isn’t exempt from wanting to indulge every now and then.

“I try to eat healthy yet balanced. I don’t like to deprive myself of anything. I believe in balance in everything, by the way. I love to cook, and I’ve always been a foodie,” she said.