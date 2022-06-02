Gal Gadot poses in bed with heels and smiles

Gal Gadot poses in bed. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Gal Gadot shared an intimate look at her life in a new series of bed photos. Gal wore black strappy heels and dark cut-off pants as she smiled for the camera. The Wonder Woman actress let her smile do the talking in the beautiful shots.

Gal has been in London where she has filmed Heart of Stone with costar Jamie Dornan. Netflix hopes that the film will be a success after her wildly popular movie Red Notice broke records in November.

Gal took some time from her busy night shooting schedule to post pictures on her social media, for her 81.4 million followers.

Gal Gadot shares beautiful photos in bed

Gal Gadot did an impromptu bed photoshoot that she shared on social media. The photos were simple and allowed her natural beauty to shine through as she extended her long legs. Gal sat on the mattress with rustic walls in the background, which added to the ambiance of the shoot.

The 5’10″ actress wore a black blazer and dark jeans, with her cropped pants revealing black heels. She wore a white t-shirt underneath her dark-oversized blazer.

She sported her signature red lips and laughed as she posed for the camera. Gal held sunglasses in her hands and revealed gold jewelry on her wrist.

Gal’s short hair was in a side part, and she tucked her hair behind her ear to reveal multiple piercings.

Gal left a simple smiling emoji for the caption of the photos. Her comments section was full of praise for her elegance and beauty.

Gal Gadot talks about military and modeling

Gal Gadot was born in Israel, where military service is required. Although Gal was a beauty queen and model, she was no exception and served in her country’s military. After her service, she dipped her toes in the acting pool and got hooked.

She explained,” After my service in the military and modeling, I started university and studied law. There was a casting director there looking for the new Bond girl, and she had seen my card at my modeling agency. I was like, ‘Listen, I’m not an actress. I’m here because my agent told me you really wanted to see me, but I don’t want to waste your time.'”

Gal continued, “I didn’t get the part, but I started working with acting coaches and auditioning in Israel. I got my first role for a TV show, and that same casting director remembered me and hired me for Fast & Furious. Then I started my affair with acting.”

The release date for Gal’s latest project, Heart of Stone, a spy-thriller, is TBD.