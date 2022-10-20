Gal Gadot is comfortable and cute in a denim look with a bit of sass, thanks to a lacy bra. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Gal Gadot paired the comforts of denim with the seduction of lace to create a gorgeous look which she shared on social media.

She posted for her 89.2 million Instagram followers, who have seldomly been disappointed by the former beauty queen.

The latest post was no exception, as the mother of three paired the post with kind words.

She rocked her signature casual look, with an element of classic beauty taking the outfit to the next level.

Gal received love for the share in the form of more than 850k likes and countless comments, many singing her praises.

The first of two photos featured an always smiling Gal as she looked up at the camera.

Gal Gadot gets chic and sultry in denim with lace

She sat on a green couch with both legs resting on the furniture.

The actress wore a blue collared shirt tucked into her high-waisted denim jeans. Gal unbuttoned most of the shirt to reveal a black lace bra underneath.

Gal kept her accessory game simple with diamond stud earrings and gold bracelets on one wrist.

The chair where she sat was situated against white curtains. Sun poured in from the other side of the room, kissing Gal’s arms and adding natural light to the shot. Gal’s shoulder-length brown locks here in a side part as she smiled with natural makeup,

The second shot featured Gal in the same spot with smiling eyes, although her teeth were no longer visible. She placed one arm on the sofa, revealing her wedding ring, amplified by the sun’s rays. She lifted her other arm, relaxing her elbow on the side of the couch for a tight-lipped smile.

Gal’s caption read, “Starting my day with a smile,” and she added a blue heart emoji, keeping on-theme with her outfit.

Gal’s commitment to starting her day with a smile aligns with previous interviews about her attitude toward life.

Gal Gadot is a glass-half-full person

Gal has labeled herself an optimist in that she looks at things from a positive perspective.

Gal graced the cover of February 2022 InStyle, and she discussed her attitudes and philosophies.

Gal said, “I always look at the glass as half full, so I see it as an advantage, even though I’m sure there are many disadvantages.”

She said that moving from Israel to Hollywood was a big change because of how people interacted. Specifically, people in Los Angeles were more filtered than she was used to in Israel.

She continued, “It took time to adjust to Hollywood — to understand the behavior, to read people, to be more polite and eloquent. I come from a culture where we don’t have filters. We say what we think, good and bad.”

However, it appears that Gal has adjusted quite well as a leading woman with multiple blockbusters under her belt.