Gal Gadot in bra shows strength with handstand

Gal Gadot shows upper body and core strength as she wears swears and does a handstand. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Don’t mess with Gal Gadot!

Gal served for her nation’s armed forces and likely picked up some strength and physical fitness during her service.

The Wonder Woman 1984 star showed off her incredible upper body and core strength in an impressive handstand.

Gal put on a leggy display in black shorts, which displayed the five-foot 10-inch beauty’s endless legs.

She wore a black sports bra, ensuring pesky clothes didn’t get in the way of her move.

The sporty star also rocked black, gray, and white Nike sneakers and white socks. She wore fingerless gloves on each hand, completing her athletic look.

Behind Gal were exercise equipment, gym mats, and free weights.

Gal Gadot thrills followers with an impressive handstand

Gal impressed her followers by showing off her balance and performing a headstand. She shared the photo on social media and garnered nearly 500k likes for the post. Gal got down to business in athletic wear and her hair in a ponytail.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gal posted the photo to her 84.5 million followers, many of whom showered the movie star with likes and comments.

She wrote in the caption, “The upside down,” a reference to Stranger Things and her inversion move.

The mother shares three daughters with her husband, Yaron Varsano. Gal’s daughters are Alma, Maya, and Daniella, with the youngest born in June 2021. Almost one year after the birth of her last child, Gal proved she was back in tip-top shape.

Gal Gadot’s workout routine

She spoke with Harper’s Bazaar about her regime and attitude toward food.

Gal described her Wonder Woman training routine with mystery and said, “I can’t say too much about my training regime but we do work out a lot—we do a lot of different martial arts. But in my ordinary life when I don’t work, I like to paddle board and do TRX.”

As for Gal’s diet, the actress is not about restriction. She is a self-proclaimed foodie and enjoys everything in moderation.

Gal shared, “I’m a foodie and I love to experience food, but at the same time I look at food as fuel and I want to give the best to my body. So of course I have my bad things that I eat like burgers or ice cream with chocolate. I don’t restrict myself, I can eat everything. It’s all a matter of measurements and quantity of the food; just enjoy your food and don’t eat while you drive and don’t eat when you talk on the phone. Just give the food the respect and give yourself the respect to enjoy it.”