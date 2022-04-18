Gal Gadot goes topless to celebrate the weekend

Gal Gadot rang in the weekend by sharing a topless snap on her Instagram page. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Gal Gadot left no doubt that she is indeed one of Hollywood’s most stunning actresses.

The 36-year-old beauty of films such as Wonder Woman and Red Notice took to her social media page to share how she chose to kick off Easter weekend, posing completely topless for a stunning new Instagram photo.

Reclining chest-down on a sofa, Gal looked effortlessly beautiful as she lay with her arms resting under her head for the gorgeous black and white snap.

Gal Gadot chose a topless pic to ring in the weekend

While Gal is certainly no stranger to posting photos of herself and sometimes of her hubby, Israeli property mogul Jaron Varsano, the actress, who will be seen soon in the live-action Snow White alongside Rachel Zegler, really brought her A-game to the internet this time.

Gal, who welcomed her third baby last summer, looked as youthful and toned as ever for her new social media shot, and fans were there for the post.

“My Love, my angel Gal Gadot.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍” gushed one enthusiastic fan.

Pic credit: @gal_gadot/Instagram

“Love u gall😍” penned someone else, with others adding their two cents, saying, “You so cute 💘” “Splendid ❤️😍🌹” “😍😍😍😍😍Love you baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Happy Easter 💋💋🐇🐇🐰🐰🐣🐣.”

Gal received some backlash after announcing she was cast as Cleopatra

While managing to keep up with her busy movie career, Gal isn’t exempt from the wrath of fans and recently found herself defending a casting choice that will place her in the titular role of Cleopatra soon.

The film, which is currently in pre-production after it suffered delays due to the pandemic, will see Gal take on the iconic Egyptian queen, and Twitter had some things to say about the Israeli actress taking on the role.

As reported by Monsters andCritics, Gal was the brunt of some swift backlash after sharing the news on Twitter, posting “I love embarking on new journeys,I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life.Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time.Can’t be more grateful about this A team!!”

Ur not that good of an actress and last I checked Cleo was black. pic.twitter.com/AtxdD0SVon — ✨Cat🇵🇷🥊 (@CatACor21) October 11, 2020

The replies came rolling in, with the general consensus leaning towards fans being disgruntled that the role did not go to an African American actor instead.

“Ur not that good of an actress and last I checked Cleo was black” one person tweeted back, while others also shared their consternation for Gal’s decision to take the role.

“Cleopatra was from Egypt. Stop whitewashing history and give this role to a deserving woman of color!” wrote someone else, with others echoing the sentiment, saying “Excited to embark on a journey through white washing… and here we thought you were a progressive,” and “Another case of whitewashing. Smh.”

Along with working on Cleopatra and Snow White, Gal is also set to star in the third installment of Wonder Woman.