Gal Gadot goes topless for diamonds

Gal Gadot goes topless in an icy display. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Gal Gadot ditched her top and piled on the diamonds in a sultry series of shots, where she showed that diamonds are a girl’s best friend.

The Wonder Woman actress offered a profile view as she looked off to the side with some expensive jewelry on her wrist and around her neck. The purpose of the topless shots was to let the diamonds be the star of the photoshoot.

Gal and Tiffany & Co. recently announced that she would be the face of their high-end 2022 Blue Book collection. Other representatives for the brand include Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber.

Gal shared the photo with her 83.4 million Instagram followers and received nearly 300k likes for the reveal.

Gal Gadot poses topless with diamonds in exquisite shoot

Gal posed topless wearing diamonds in a new photo shared on her social media.

The actress wore minimal makeup and clothing, letting her diamonds do the talking. The photoshoot was for Tiffany & Co., for which Gal is an ambassador. Gal showed off three pieces of exquisite jewelry in the stripped-down shoot: a ring, earring, and bracelet.

Gal’s wet brown hair was slicked behind her ear to reveal a massive diamond earring. She carefully placed her hand on her shoulder, and revealed a Tiffany ring on her finger.

Gal also wore the Fleurage bracelet designed by Jean Schlumberger, the designer of the original Tiffany diamond. The bracelet featured a large sapphire in the center with two dandelion inspired diamond designs on each side.

Gal posted a simple diamond emoji as her caption.

Gal Gadot becomes the face of Tiffany

Gal Gadot and Tiffany announced a partnership in April.

WWD reported that the actress signed as the official ambassador of the brand’s 2022 high jewelry Blue Book collection, Botanica. Botanica features diamonds and jewelry inspired by dandelions, including a necklace that could be styled in five ways.

Gal appeared excited about her latest ambassadorship. She said, “I am incredibly honored to be a part of the new Blue Book high jewelry campaign and feel very fortunate to be able to represent the brand’s most esteemed jewelry collection during this exciting and transformative time.”

Executive vice president Alexandre Arnault echoed Gal’s sentiments, saying, “Gal Gadot is more than a house ambassador. She epitomizes the effortless glamour, sheer sophistication, and sense of modernity that Blue Book represents.”

The announcement continued that a Botanica drop would come in June and in select cities this October.