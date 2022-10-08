Gal Gadot goes leggy in black swimsuit

Gal Gadot is rocking a classic look in a towel with a black swimsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Gal Gadot rocked a black swimsuit as she struck a few funny poses and treated her fans to the aftermath.

The former Miss Israel shared the photos on her Instagram, where followers are updated on her various ventures.

The Krav Maga black belt shared the four simple photos as her natural beauty shined through in the shots.

The black-and-white images came with little context, but Gal quickly received 119k likes and counting for the post.

She wore a black swimsuit and not much else, opting for few accessories and bare feet.

Gal let the photos do the talking, opting for a black heart emoji as the caption.

Gal Gadot stuns in black swimsuit

The first photo featured Gal with her eyes squinted, her tongue sticking out, and a smile on her face. She placed her arms against a director’s chair and pivoted her hips.

Next, Gal pursed her lips and tilted back her head as she blew a kiss.

She laughed for the third photo with her beauty queen smile visible.

The mother of three wore a white towel in her hair and posed in a covered pool environment.

In the background, there was photography equipment, a soundstage, and a backdrop as it looked like an old Hollywood environment. She stood on a patio with a skylight above her and an enclosed roof providing a few sky-high palm trees.

The Wonder Woman actress recently turned into a Disney villain, which was a far departure from her typical roles. She revealed how she got into her latest gig and expressed an understanding of her iconic character.

Gal Gadot talks Snow White and Evil Queen role

Gal will appear in the upcoming Snow White film, due out in 2024. Broadway star Rachel Zegler will play famous princess Snow White, who is the source of the Evil Queen’s jealousy.

Gal expressed empathy for the Disney villain Evil Queen and she developed an understanding about the character, in order to effectively play the role.

Gal shared, “It was making sure the Queen is not just evil for the sake of being evil. There is a complexity. Between the two characters, it’s like a mother-daughter relationship in a weird way.”

Gal continued, “It’s what happens to a woman when she feels like she’s not relevant anymore, what can come out of her.”

As the mother of three daughters, Gal knows first hand the complexities of a mother-daughter relationship.