Gal Gadot goes braless in black for Snow White

Gal Gadot is braless in all-black as she channels her inner villain for the new Snow White film. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Gal Gadot is channeling her inner-villain in a braless ensemble as the Israeli native rocks head-to-toe black.

Gal shared the content for her Instagram, where she has 86.6 million followers.

The 5-foot-10-inch stunner wore an all-black one-piece as she stepped into her role as the Evil Queen villain in Snow White.

Fans know Gal as a superhero in films like Wonder Woman 1984, so the latest role will be a refreshing change for moviegoers.

The first part of the post featured a smiling Gal as she posed with multi-colored lights. She rocked her shoulder-length hair in a side part and wore bright red lipstick. Gal sat on white furniture with her back against the wall as she gazed at the camera and struck a few poses.

Next, Gal posed with Rachel Zegler, who plays the title role of Snow White. Rachel is an accomplished actress in her own right–she won the 2021 Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for her performance in West Side Story.

Gal Gadot steps into villain role for Snow White

Another photo was a behind-the-scenes shot of Gal as she showed a frontal view of her outfit. The sleeves were black and sheer, as was much of the bodice. The bodice featured dark fabric covering the chest and two patches on the shoulders.

Finally, Gal shared the film’s title, Snow White, to complete the themed post. Gal’s caption revealed that fans could expect the live-action Disney movie in 2024.

Her caption read, “Thank you for having me #D23 ! Snow White 2024 🍎 VC & 📸: @IMDB & @unicornfightclub.”

Gal Gadot discusses playing a villain in Snow White

Gal Gadot recently discussed her latest role as a villain in the new Snow White movie.

She said, “Just to be able to be that character and feel what it makes other people feel. Usually I make people talk to me, open and comfortable. With this one, I truly felt people were intimidated by me.”

Gal explained the complexity of the relationship between Snow White and the Queen.

“For me, it was making sure the Queen is not just evil for the sake of being evil. There is a complexity. Between the two characters, it’s like a mother-daughter relationship in a weird way. It’s what happens to a woman when she feels like she’s not relevant anymore, what can come out of her.”

Snow White will arrive in theaters in 2024.