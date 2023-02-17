Gal Gadot is mostly known as Wonder Woman in many households these days after playing the iconic character in several Marvel movies, but the actress likes her downtime too and has been enjoying a girl’s vacation in an undisclosed tropical paradise.

Though she’s not one to cover her social media feed in bikini pictures, the Israeli beauty has posted a few swimsuit pictures from her trip, proving her figure is as toned as ever.

In her most recent shot, Gal was seen standing in clear blue water in front of a jungle full of greenery and palm trees as she enjoyed a dip with her friends.

As her girlfriends played around in the water, the actress focused her attention on the camera as she smiled wide and lifted her arms in the air, thoroughly enjoying herself.

She struck a pose in a black one-piece swimsuit that hugged her gorgeous physique. It was a simple style with thicker straps and a low-cut neckline, but Gal would look good even in a paper bag.

She kept her short dark hair swept out of her face in a low bun and donned a pair of black sunglasses to keep out the sun that was shining incredibly strong.

It was a photo likely to leave some of her 96.7 million Instagram followers green with envy being that it’s February and freezing cold in a lot of the world.

Gal Gadot took a dip in the ocean as she enjoyed a beach holiday. Pic credit: @gal_gadot/Instagram

Gal Gadot has been enjoying a girl’s holiday in a tropical paradise

Gal has previously posted a couple of other pictures from her girl’s trip, including one in which she posed with her friend, Israeli artist Rotem Sela. In the shot, Gal wore a burnt orange one-piece swimsuit with a halter neck as she enjoyed some time on a boat in what looked like absolutely beautiful weather.

Another shot showed Gal enjoying beach life as she sat on a wooden chair over the white sand, looking as if she fit into the environment perfectly. She wore a lavender bikini that featured rope ties with a yellow button-down shirt on top.

She looked somewhat shy as she grinned and looked off to the side like she was deep in thought about where to get her next fruity drink and a good spot on the sun loungers.

Her picture clearly needed no caption, though she put a pineapple emoji in there just for fun.

Gal recently endorsed the new Tiffany and Co. Lock collection

The Death on the Nile star is a big fan of Tiffany & Co. and recently endorsed the new Lock collection from the iconic brand.

In a casual photo in which Gal wore just jeans and a t-shirt with her hair up, she made sure all eyes were on the necklace. She wore the Tiffany Lock Pendant in 18k rose and white gold, which costs $20,000.

Also included in the new collection are several unisex bracelets as well as a ring and earrings.

The Tiffany Lock collection was inspired by a padlock, so the bracelets open up the same way with a swivel function.

Gal certainly has good taste in jewelry! Perhaps we’ll see her wearing a Tiffany & Co. necklace at her next movie premiere.