Gal Gadot looked like she was enjoying some fun in the sun over Valentine’s Day as she posed with a pal from what appeared to be a boat.

Behind the pair was a bright blue sky and sunshine, and they had a filter over the shot that gave it a 70s vibe that matched Gal’s ensemble perfectly.

The Wonder Woman star showed off her toned frame in a burnt orange one-piece swimsuit with a halter neck and thicker material.

She accessorized with a pair of square black sunglasses with gold on the edges and left her dark hair down to blow around in the breeze.

Though she failed to raise a smile for the picture, Gal looked incredible along with her friend, Israeli artist Rotem Sela.

The pair looked as if they were on a girl’s day out or a vacation as they soaked up the sun. All that was missing were some fruit drinks and hammocks to make the scene complete.

Gal Gadot wore an orange one-piece swimsuit as she spent Valentine’s Day with a friend. Pic credit: @gal_gadot/Instagram

Gal Gadot spent Valentine’s Day away from her husband Jaron Varsano

Despite sharing a picture with a friend on her Instagram Story on Tuesday and spending the Valentine’s Day holiday away from her husband, that didn’t stop Gal from feeling all warm and fuzzy about him.

She shared a picture of herself holding a big bouquet of red roses that were presumably from Jaron Varsano, the Israeli businessman who captured Gal’s heart.

The Red Notice actress shared a picture of the red roses close up, as well as an adorable black and white shot of her and her husband as they were laughing while out to dinner and enjoying each other’s company.

The last shot in a carousel posted to her page showed Gal holding a card close to her heart looking happier than ever as she grinned from ear to ear after receiving Valentine’s flowers.

Gal was wearing the same swimsuit from her Instagram Story, but she had thrown on a pair of denim shorts and looked as if she had taken a swim due to her dark hair being slightly damp.

She left a romantic caption next to the photo series, writing, “This year we’re spending Valentine’s Day a part which in a funny way makes me appreciate everything we have even more. I love you @jaronvarsano. You’re my one. My only. My everything.”

Gal co-founded the healthy brand Goodles

Last year, Gal co-founded Goodles, a healthy version of the old-fashioned favorite mac n’ cheese.

Every box contains 7g of fiber, no artificial preservatives, 14g of protein, and prebiotics for gut health and digestion.

The brand has several flavors of mac n’ cheese, with the most recent launch being Here Comes Truffle.

Other flavors include Cheddy Mac, Mover, Shaker, Shella Good, and Twist My Parm.

They are sold in a pack of four for $15.96 or a pack of 12 for $41.88.

Who knew Wonder Woman would actually come out with a healthy version of mac n’ cheese? Her family must be so proud!