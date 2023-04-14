Gal Gadot basks in the sunshine, is ‘ready for it to be summer again’

Gal Gadot basked in the sunshine recently as she enjoyed blue skies and a warm breeze while lounging on an outdoor bed. However, all was not as it seemed judging by her caption.

She revealed that it was simply a photo of happier times, writing, “I’m ready to for it to be summer again ☀️🧡.”

The brunette bombshell, who will always be known as Wonder Woman, posed on what appeared to be a rooftop deck, looking comfy as ever.

Though she looked like she could use a nice cold beverage, Gal grinned happily in her second shot as she leaned back and looked up at the camera.

However, her first shot was much more high-fashion as she had an intense look on her face. The photo would have fit into the pages of Vogue perfectly, and she even wore a fashionable outfit of a loose white blouse tucked into red, oversized trousers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Naturally, she added a pair of black sunglasses to protect her from the sun and left her short hair down to blow in the breeze.

Gal Gadot recently went on a Galentine’s trip to Seychelles

Despite claiming she’s ready for summer, Gal recently returned from a trip to Sainte Anne Island in Seychelles in February, where she enjoyed a Galentine’s celebration with her pals.

She shared video footage of the group swimming in clear blue water, riding jet skis, frolicking in the sand, and laying on a boat in what appeared to be the most magical vacation imaginable.

Gal wore several different swimsuits throughout the trip including a black one-piece and a purple bikini with rope straps.

She appeared completely in her element, so it’s not surprising Gal would be dreaming of warmer days and swimming in the ocean.

She captioned the clip, “Much needed.. 🌴👯‍♀️♥️.”

Gal is the brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

Despite dreaming about warm weather and faraway destinations, Gal was all about work in her recent Instagram posts as she endorsed one of her favorite jewelry brands, Tiffany & Co.

Introducing the new T Collection, Gal was seen in a black outfit while she put on a necklace, and a ring as intense music played in the background.

She looked at the camera and said in a breathy voice, “I’ve always got time for T.”

Several pieces of jewelry from the new collection, which is unisex, feature a stiff chain with a line representing the T shape. It includes rings, necklaces, and bracelets all of which have a thicker, more modern look to them.

In the clip, Gal appears to be wearing the T1 Wide Diamond Hinged Bangle in 18k gold which costs $35,000.