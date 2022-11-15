Gal Gadot arrives at the Veuve Clicquot 250th Anniversary with Solaire Exhibition in October 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Gal Gadot looked gorgeous as she chilled in loungewear this week.

The Wonder Woman actress wore a bright green sweatshirt with a royal blue braided logo by Acne Studios and a pair of tiny green and white striped shorts that looked like men’s boxer shorts.

The 37-year-old looked stunning and natural as she posed for the camera sitting on a chair, showing off her long legs.

She wore her long dark hair scraped back into a messy topknot and wore minimal makeup, leaving her skin looking fresh and glowing.

Gal posted the photos for her 90.1 million Instagram followers and wrote the caption, “Go green 💚😜.”

The Israeli actress will soon resume her role as Diana Prince in the Wonder Woman movie franchise, as it was announced that production will start on the third movie in 2023.

Gal Gadot urges her fans to vote for People’s Choice Awards

Gal has kept busy between her Wonder Woman roles; earlier this year, she appeared as Linnet Ridgeway in Death On The Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh.

The movie is a murder mystery based on the novel by Agatha Christie, which sees Hercule Poirot’s vacation on board a glamorous river boat turn into a search for a murderer when a newlywed couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.

Gal appeared as the female lead in the film and has been nominated for three awards at the upcoming People’s Choice Awards on December 6, including Female Movie Star and Drama Movie Star.

Last week she urged her fans to vote for her and the movie before the voting cut-off date, saying, “Today is the last day to vote for the @peopleschoice awards ✨ This was such a fun role for me to play. (And I adored working with Ken, if you couldn’t tell 😉) Thanks for all the love! 🤟🏻#deathonthenile ⭐️ Drama Movie of 2022 ⭐️Female Movie Star of 2022 ⭐️Drama Movie Star of 2022.”

Gal Gadot shows off her spicy Goodles

As a long-time mac and cheese lover, Gal launched her own ‘gooder’ boxed mac and cheese brand, Goodles, one year ago.

The company aims to “make a gooder mac, but we’re out to celebrate gooders of all kinds” this involves championing other people making positive changes, supporting communities, and giving back to charities.

Gal recently announced a new flavor of Goodles, Down The Hatch – a creamy hatch chile popper mac that Gal described on Instagram as “a little spicy and just super yummy!”

Sounds good!