Gabrielle Union’s buns are out in bikini while ‘doing the most’ 

Gabrielle Union’s bikini photos were such a success she decided to show herself in motion.

The fitness fanatic and wife of Dwyane Wade shared her body in swimwear under the hot sun. Gabrielle works hard for her body, and it’s only natural that she would want to show it off to admirers.

Gabrielle’s latest Instagram post featured a video she made herself and dubbed over with her voice.

The 49-year-old actress is seemingly ageless.

Gabrielle Union dances in a colorful bikini

Gabrielle rocked a colorful bikini and a colorful scarf in a playful new video.

The actress, who works out regularly, shared her toned body as she moved to the beat. The clip had various backgrounds, but Gabrielle’s killer body remained constant.

Gabrielle wrote in the caption, “I can’t help it. I be doing the most and I’m Ok with that.”

Gabrielle narrated the fun video and exclaimed, “With my little butt self, look at me go.”

“God bless my little pigeon-toed self,” Gabrielle joked as she danced barefoot in the bikini.

The former America’s Got Talent judge wore a silk wrap that she whipped in the wind as she strutted back and forth. Gabrielle teased the camera as she dropped the wrap around her waist to reveal her perky backside.

The Bring it On actress brought the heat in the amusing clip.

Gabrielle Union discusses motherhood, money, and mental health

Gabrielle Union discussed the struggles of motherhood, her new product line, and the stresses of supporting multiple family members. She spoke with Scary Mommy and gave insight into her exciting life.

She revealed that she and her husband Dwyane support four households in total. She said, “I support three households outside of my own household, so I just don’t have the luxury of not working and just being as present as I would like to be.”

She explained the importance of mental health and continued, “So I have to go to therapy in whatever other little extra time I have to deal with my guilt and my anxiety.”

As for a nanny, Gabrielle saves money because she has many helping hands present. She explained, “I depend heavy, heavy, heavy on our village: my sisters, my niece, my mom, my husband’s mom. My mom, at 60 adopted three children. They’re other family members, but they’re now my siblings/cousins, we call them the Unions 2.0.”

Gabrielle manages to help out many family members, work on her brand and set aside time for a couple of workouts; that is very impressive.