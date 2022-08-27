Gabrielle Union teases a Bring It On sequel and fans are going nuts

Gabrielle Union at Los Angeles Premiere Of Apple’s They Call Me Magic. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/David Acosta/Image Press Agency

With Gabrielle Union’s iconic movie Bring It On recently celebrating its 22nd anniversary, the actress had fans in a frenzy over a cryptic message she shared online.

Union, 49, was among the stars of the cheerleading comedy film, which also starred Kirsten Dunst as Torrance Shipman, a cheerleader from a rival school.

Other stars in the funny cheerleader flick included Eliza Dushku and Jesse Bradford. The 2000 movie went on to generate over $90 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo data.

The film also spawned six sequels, all of which were direct-to-video. However, Union’s recent tweet may have teased that there’s another movie on the way to the big screen that she could be involved in.

“Hmmmm so Isis might have a teenager,” Union said in a retweet on Thursday, using wondering faces and praying hands amongst the emojis she included with a #BringItOn hashtag.

The original tweet brought up how Bring It On came out 22 years ago, on August 25. It included four images from the film, including several of her character Isis with the team and another of Isis facing off with Dunst’s Torrance.

Hmmmm so Isis might have a teenager 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔😳🤷🏾‍♀️🙏🏾 #BringItOn https://t.co/7xEAVmrSwc — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 25, 2022

Fans react to Union’s cryptic tweet

With Gabrielle Union tweeting her Bring It On anniversary photos and cryptic message to millions of fans and followers online, it’s no surprise that it stirred up plenty of commenters who reacted to the post.

“Ms. Union…are you saying what I think you’re saying?” one fan replied to Union’s tweet.

“Don’t be playin’,” another person commented about Union’s Bring It On tease.

“Please don’t play with my emotions,” another fan wrote, adding a GIF supporting the concept.

Please don’t play with my emotions! pic.twitter.com/2zWcVRmNFY — Melanie Dione (@thegates0fmel) August 26, 2022

“Oooh I would be soooooooo down for that. Yes yes and yes again. Bring it,” another individual remarked about the idea.

Other Bring It On films included All or Nothing

While 2000’s Bring It On was the most successful of the comedic cheerleader films with the title, there were other films in the franchise that brought it in terms of star power.

The biggest example was the 2006 direct-to-DVD movie, Bring It On: All or Nothing. It starred Hayden Panettiere opposite Beyonce Knowles’ younger sister, Solange Knowles-Smith. Singer Rihanna also had a cameo as herself in the film.

Ashley Benson, who rose to fame in Pretty Little Liars, held the lead role in 2007’s Bring It On: In It to Win It. The 2009 movie Bring It On: Fight to the Finish was the fifth installment in the cheerleader series and starred singer Christina Milian.

In 2022, a unique spinoff arrived for the series as a SYFY original movie, Bring It On: Cheer or Die. The premise involves members of a cheerleading squad disappearing one by one and the remaining cheerleaders attempting to figure out who’s behind it.

It’s important to note that not all of the Bring It On movies had direct links to the original, and many only had a commonality in terms of the title and plot involving cheer competitions.

With that in mind, a sequel that ties directly to characters in the original feels long overdue. The recent release of Top Gun: Maverick arrived 36 years after the original and blew away what the previous movie made at the box office, also receiving much acclaim from critics and viewers.

A Bring It On sequel featuring Gabrielle Union, Kristen Dunst, and maybe even some of the actresses from the other films could do quite well.