Gabrielle Union at the 2017 God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/starmaxinc.com

Over the weekend, famed actress Gabrielle Union brought in her 50th birthday in the most fashionable way.

Union donned a sleek black strapless gown that featured sheer golden fabric, showing off her waist, abs, hips, and legs.

The dress also highlighted Union’s neckline.

The Bring It On actress paired the outfit with small gold hoops, bracelets, and a pair of black pumps as she offered the camera her fiercest catwalk.

She wore her hair in small twists, which she styled in a middle part and pulled back into a half ponytail.

“Walkin Into 50… Like A Champion,” she captioned the video on Instagram along with trophy emojis, sharing the celebratory moment with her 20 million followers.

Gabrielle Union’s relationship with Dwyane Wade

Union reportedly began dating former NBA baller Dwyane Wade in 2009 and made their relationship public the following year.

The pair briefly split up in 2013 before announcing their engagement in December of the same year. In 2014, they tied the knot in Miami, Florida with their loved ones in attendance.

Becoming a blended family, Wade entered the marriage with three children from previous relationships. In recent years, Union and Wade have made headlines over their support of Zaya Wade, the former Miami Heat player’s transgender daughter.

In 2018, the couple welcomed their first child together via surrogate, Kaavia James Union Wade.

Gabrielle Union’s career and family life balance

Earning a successful acting career, Union has starred in numerous films and television shows, including 10 Things I Hate About You, Cheaper by the Dozen, Being Mary Jane, Bad Boys II, and Love & Basketball.

The Omaha native has also started several businesses throughout her career, including her haircare brand Flawless Curls. She’s also launched her very own production company named I’ll Have Another Productions.

Speaking with Ebony magazine in 2019, she responded after being questioned on how she balances her career and her family life, saying, “I talk a lot about the myth of ‘balance.’ You can’t be everything to everybody because [one of those things] isn’t going to be amazing.”

“Once I realized my husband is never asked how he balances it all because they don’t assume that he has to have balance—bringing home a check and having career success is enough for him—I stopped subscribing to it,” Union continued. “I was like, “Well s**t,” if we’re only holding certain people to those standards, I’m going to go ahead and opt out.”