Gabrielle Union stuns on the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Gabrielle Union looks incredible in a new selfie that showed off her amazing physique.

The actress wore a plunging halter-top dress that she paired with a yellow and orange jacket draped over her shoulders.

The dress featured a beige color on top and a seemingly tropical pattern on the bottom.

The Bring It On star wore her braided hair in a high ponytail and posed barefoot.

She credits her outfit to the clothing brands Mavrans and Yitai.

From outdoor shower shots to her bikini photos, Gabrielle has definitely proven that she is a fashionista.

Gabrielle Union shows off her toned legs for an outfit showoff. Pic credit: @gabunion/Instagram

Gabrielle Union’s date night with Dwayne Wade

Aside from her successful acting career, Gabrielle yet again showed off her standout fashion sense for a recent date night with her husband Dwyane Wade.

She highlighted her waist in a half-button patterned shirt with matching mid-rise bottoms.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The actress complemented the look with a large black clutch bag, a thin silver necklace, and black heels.

Dwayne walked next to her in a navy blue turtleneck, black baggy pants, and a white jacket.

The couple has been married since 2014 after first starting a relationship back in 2009, becoming known as a celebrity “power couple.”

Gabrielle Union’s life as a mother

Gabrielle is currently the mother of four kids. She is the stepmother to three of her husband Dwyane Wade’s children and the couple welcomed their first biological child together Kaavia in 2018.

Back in February, the actress and her husband launched their very own children’s clothing collection with the brand Janie and Jack. The collaboration is named after their youngest and is called the Kaavia James Union-Wade x Janie and Jack collection.

In an interview with InStyle, she was open about being a very active mom, saying, “I dress to play with my kids and be active and on the ground, rolling around. It’s not about being the perfect — having the perfect look of a super mom or whatever that is supposed to be. I just want to play with my kids. So whatever that looks like — if it matches, if it’s name brand, if it’s couture, whatever — it has to make sense.”

She continued, “It’s not about looking picture perfect because no one is. It’s kind of hard to be an active, present parent when you’re worried about getting dirty or ruining something.”

Her youngest daughter Kaavia is now three years old and is constantly shown on her Instagram, which has 20.8 million followers.