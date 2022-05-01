Gabrielle Union squats deep in skintight spandex for Met Gala prep 

Gabrielle Union does squats in spandex. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Gabrielle Union gave fans a glimpse of the preparation she does to get red carpet ready.

The former Bring It On actress is no stranger to the gym– she often posts couple workouts with her husband, ex-NBA player Dwyane Wade.

But with the fashion night of the year on the horizon, it was time to kick things into overdrive. The fit actress has mentioned that if she doesn’t work out for two weeks, it is as if she never worked out. Gabrielle said that consistency was key for her workouts, and they are clearly working!

Gabrielle Union squats in blue spandex to prepare for the Met Gala

Gabrielle wore her hair in a high bun, practical for exercise.

She wore head-to-toe electric blue spandex, which is certainly her color. She tagged the FitOn app, an application that helps people with fitness resources and workout ideas.

She wrote in the caption, “When the Met Ball is around the corner…”

High energy music by Tiesto blared in the background as Gabrielle tried out various equipment.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As for Gabrielle’s workout team, she hit the treadmill for some good old-fashioned cardio. Gabrielle did some side squats which are great for the glutes, legs, and hips.

Gabrielle worked her arms as well, targeting her triceps. Finally, Gabrielle made use of a resistance band and weights to add definition.

Gabrielle Union gives exercise tips

Gabrielle Union loves promoting her healthy lifestyle and motivating those around her. The actress revealed that she needs to work out to maintain her results. She said, “At my age, if I don’t work out for two weeks, it’s like I’ve never done anything, ever.”

Gabrielle was blessed with fabulous arms, and she said that those are the parts of her body that bounce back the easiest. She explained, “I love my arms because it’s where I get fast results… But my arms come back quickly. I try to maintain my moneymakers.”

Gabrielle said that it is in her best interest and the best interest of those around her, that she work out in the morning. She explained, “I’m not a morning person, but I have to work out early because of my schedule. The great thing about Pilates is that I can take out my annoyance from waking up early on the machines instead of human beings. It’s for the greater good. My body responds to it, and I’m also more clear.”

We can’t wait to see what Gabrielle will wear at the Met Gala next week.