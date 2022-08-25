Gabrielle Union shows off stunning physique in closet bikini

Gabrielle Union steps into the closet to take a selfie of her sexy bikini Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie Nelson

Gabrielle Union feels confident and sexy as she shows off her incredible body in the closet. She looks fantastic, and it’s clear that she works hard to stay in shape.

We can all learn a thing or two from Gabrielle Union when it comes to staying fit and looking great!

The photographic actress looks quite flattering in this chartreuse bikini. The color pops against her skin, and the bikini fits her body well.

Her makeup is subdued, and her toenails appear perfectly polished.

Any way you want to spell toned is always appropriate for this stunning woman. She has a beautiful figure, and she knows how to flaunt it.

Gabrielle needs to emerge from that closet and show the world that she is still a force to be reckoned with!

Gabrielle Union has topped the stage for bikini photos

For example, Gabrielle just recently posed in a stunning white bikini to impress followers.

Who can forget this hot red bikini on the seas?

Her silver bikini barely hung on with just one string wrapped halter style around her neck as the wet fabric clung to her chest in this photo:

Gabrielle Union is not just a beautiful actress, but she is also very talented

Gabrielle Union has starred in many hit movies and TV shows and continues to impress fans with her acting skills. Not only is she stunning, but Gabrielle Union is also an incredibly gifted performer.

Currently, she is assisting in the production of The Idea of You alongside Cathy Schulman and Kian Gass. This can be seen on Amazon Prime Video.

Gabrielle also has a soft side, especially for children. She and her husband, Dwyane Wade, have teamed up to offer their second children’s picture book, Shady Baby Feels, released on August 23, 2022.

She states that this book was inspired by her daughter’s tantrums. “She’s got a great left hook,” the actress and author told E! News about her daughter Kaavia James. The goal is to teach her “to identify her feelings and use her words.”

Gabrielle Union has written several children’s books to help parents better understand their child’s actions. By understanding why their children do the things they do, parents can work to create a more positive home environment for the whole family