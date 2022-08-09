Gabrielle Union shows off insane bikini body as she finds her ‘peace’

Gabrielle Union has been working on her bikini body and it shows. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Gabrielle Union is living her best life and while she’s at it, the Bring It On star is showing off how impeccable her bikini body looks.

Dwyane Wade’s gorgeous wife has been showing off a lot and she’s earned the right to do just that, also showing off just how hard she works to stay in tip-top shape.

This time around, Gabrielle shared two different posts where she wore the same silver bikini, and it’s safe to say that both are absolutely stunning.

In the first series of photos shared with her 20.6 million followers, Gabrielle first looked straight ahead at the camera. Her silver bikini barely hung on with just one string wrapped halter style around her neck as the wet fabric clung to her chest. The string bottoms held on for life too and Gabrielle’s chiseled abdomen and perfectly curvy thighs were on display.

In the second photo, she shared a side shot of the bikini as she ran her hands through wet hair and arched her back.

The third photo was a front shot of the same view, with Gabrielle’s hands in her hair and her back arched. The way the sun shined on just part of her face as she posed made for an artsy effect.

Gabrielle Union recently left fans stunned with a nude photo

Gabrielle Union doesn’t stop at bikini photos and one recent share from the 49-year-old actress proved that age is nothing but a number.

Just last week, Gabrielle took to the ‘Gram to share a photo of herself without a stitch of clothing on. In it, she sat in a chair with her knees up, arms wrapped tightly around them to keep all private areas from being exposed.

She captioned the daring photo, “Naked & Unafraid. The Rebirth Will Be GLORIOUS 🖤 PS Thank you @laurenlondon you showed up like the angel you are and dropped some knowledge & love on me that has changed the course of my life. Won’t He do it. 💫🙏🏾👑 PSS THANK YOU to everyone who has taken the time to pour into me these last few months as I’ve struggled mightily. THANK YOU!!!!!”

Gabrielle is getting ‘stronger’ in another bikini pic

Another jaw-dropping Gabrielle Union bikini photo recently reminded us that she works hard for her body and she’s going to show it off after all that effort.

She often works out with her retired NBA star husband Dwyane Wade and with a gym partner like that, she can’t help but share just how strong and toned she is.

That’s what Gabrielle did back in July when she posed in a green string bikini and told her fans, “Gettin’ stronger. Havin’ more joy. Creating more boundaries. Prioritizing my peace. Minding the business that pays me.” She also confirmed that it was “leg day” and it’s pretty clear that she never misses one.