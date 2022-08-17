Gabrielle Union shows off amazing legs in see-through black dress

Gabrielle Union gives legs for days in a black mesh dress. Pic credit: @gabunion/Instagram

Actress and model Gabrielle Union might be a mom and wife, but she is still one of the sexiest women alive.

Gabrielle loves to take to Instagram to show off her model body, often flaunting in a bikini or barely-there dress on the beach or by the pool.

49-year-old Gabrielle proved that you can look good at any age in her post on Monday, where she posed with natural hair and a boho chic see-through dress.

The long-sleeved, ankle-length black woven dress is made by Lafayette 148 New York, and in a short video, Gabrielle sat against a plain white wall with the dress pulled up all the way to her thighs.

Showing off her toned legs, she ran her fingers through her hair, which showed off her Presley Oldham necklace. Gabrielle also showed off her white mani and pedi.

In the following photos, Gabrielle stood posed, accentuating her body in the dress that clung to her in all of the right places, flaring at the bottom.