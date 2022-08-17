Gabrielle Union shows off amazing legs in see-through black dress

In the last photos, she sat with her hands clasped and her legs bent, sweetly smiling with her eyes closed.
Sign up for our newsletter!
Gabrielle Union opens up about motherhood and mental health
Gabrielle talked on the challenges of parenthood and also being a step-parent, and how she and her husband, former NBA star Dwayne Wade, provide for such a large family. She talked to Scary Mommy and let fans into her fascinating world.
She spoke about the challenges of supporting four different homes, saying, “I just don’t have the luxury of not working and just being as present as I would like to be. I support three families in addition to my own.”
Because of her additional responsibilities, her mental health is a priority. “So I have to go to therapy in whatever other little extra time I have to deal with my guilt and my anxiety,” Gabrielle admitted.
Gabrielle admits that having help is essential for her family
Gabrielle and Dwyane are one of the few celebrity couples that do not have a nanny to help with their home. However, she does rely on her own support team – her family.
She happily said, “I depend heavy, heavy, heavy on our village: my sisters, my niece, my mom, my husband’s mom. My mom, at 60 adopted three children. They’re other family members, but they’re now my siblings/cousins, we call them the Unions 2.0.”
They say it takes a village, and Gabrielle knows that family is the most important, and keeps them close to her.