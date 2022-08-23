Gabrielle Union showed off her 49-year-old bikini body. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Raoul Gatchalian/StarMaxWorldwide

Gabrielle Union let her followers know that she was feelin’ herself in her white bikini — and for good reason.

The Bring it On actress, 49, showed off her impressively toned figure in a recent video shared with her fans on social media.

As a busy actress and mother of “Shady Baby” Kaavia James, Union has continuously proved that she does not let her health and wellness fall to the wayside.

She often shares inspirational workout videos and exercise routines on Instagram alongside her husband and father of Kaavia, former NBA star Dwayne Wade.

On Tuesday, the Disney Plus Cheaper by the Dozen star uploaded a video highlighting her hard-earned body.

Backing up the clip of Union filming herself was a lyric from Lizzo’s hit, Scuse Me, which said — “‘scuse me while I feel myself.”

Gabrielle Union shows off her body in a white bikini

With her hand running through her curly hair, Union showed off different angles of her toned body in a high-waisted white bikini.

She also tagged the swimwear brand Riot Swim while rocking the brand’s Willow Top and Lark Bottoms.

How Gabrielle Union keeps her figure at 49 years old

When it comes to maintaining her toned physique, the actress has not been shy to reveal the diet and exercise routines that seem to have worked for her.

The actress has shown that she spends ample time in the gym, typically showing off her body in matching workout sets that highlight her muscles.

In June, she posted a video showing her working in various bright-colored outfits to promote her partnership with the FitOn app.

She took to her caption to explain how she keeps her body regulated and admitted she’s “still a human.”

“My weight fluctuates due to my peri menopause and my hormones etc so it was suggested I give up gluten, dairy, alcohol and caffeine to help regulate my hormones and lessen the memory fog, moodiness, insomnia, hair loss, bloating and all the other fun side effects. I stuck to the no gluten and dairy cuz I’m ya know, human. I reserve the right to fluxate,” she wrote in the caption.

The video showed the actress’ exercise routine, which consisted of a treadmill run, pushups with a resistance band, crunches on a medicine ball, and many other strength-training techniques.

Union completed her video with accompanying text overtop that read, “You. Can’t. Break. Me.”