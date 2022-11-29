Gabrielle Union serves looks in unique gown

Gabrielle Union stuns in a long gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Gabrielle Union was stunning in a unique satin dress.

The actress was leaving The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in New York City when her beautiful look was captured.

The long, satin dress featured a turtle neck and draped all the way to the ground. The dress was stunning and included an image of a life-sized face and body on the front.

Gabrielle accessorized with a large and shiny silver ring on her left ring finger.

The 50-year-old star wore her hair in a high bun at the top of her head. Her makeup was lovely, with long lashes, shimmery eyeshadow, and glossy lips.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gabrielle’s overall look was glamorous, stunning, and unique.

Gabrielle Union is beautiful in a glamorous look. Pic credit: Spartano/BACKGRID

Gabrielle Union attends her movie’s premiere in London

Gabrielle gave a shoutout on Instagram to the premiere of her newest movie, Strange World, in London. The actress looked stunning for the event in an eye-catching black and white gown.

The dress featured thin spaghetti straps, a square neckline, and draped to the ground with a small and fashionable trail behind her. The dress had zebra-like stripes along with black and white squares.

Gabrielle looked amazing in the dress, and her hair was just as fabulous. It was styled into several braids, which then looped around on top of her head.

The Hollywood actress accessorized with shiny diamond earrings and a few silver rings. Her makeup was gorgeous, with long eyelashes and eyeshadow that was both subtle and beautiful.

Gabrielle seemed happy and excited to attend the premiere and show off her amazing performance.

Gabrielle Union loves unique dresses

Gabrielle has been busy since the release of Strange World, attending multiple premieres and events, and her array of fantastical dresses seems to be never-ending. She posted an incredible look to Instagram in a dress that included whimsical balls at the hem.

The striped dress featured a plunging neckline and was loosely fitted down to where it cropped, just below her knees. The white dress was striped with thick red stripes and thin blue stripes.

The star completed the look with lime green heels that gave the look a fun pop of color.

Gabrielle posed for the camera with an infectious smile that would be sure to light up any room. She included in her caption, “Cold As Balls.”

The post earned well over 80,000 likes and over 700 comments.