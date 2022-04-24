Gabrielle Union is makeup-free in impressive bikini photos

Gabrielle Union stuns in makeup-free bikini pictures. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/AdMedia

Actress Gabrielle Union glowed in new, makeup-free pictures that featured her in a bikini.

Gabrielle is the latest celebrity to share bikini pictures without wearing makeup; Kourtney Kardashian did the same thing last week.

The America’s Got Talent alum is no stranger to revealing her fit physique in swimwear. Her lucky fans were able to see the fruits of Gabrielle’s labor as she posed for the camera. The actress is another celeb who doesn’t appear to be aging at all.

If you’ve got it, flaunt it!

Gabrielle Union stuns in makeup-free bikini pics

Gabrielle Union showed that less is more when it comes to makeup and swimwear. The Bring It On actress shared new bikini pictures, and she tagged her styling team in the sultry shots. She glowed underneath the sun with purple flowers and lush greenery in the background.

Gabrielle smiled widely, and her face featured cute freckles around her nose. Her hair was in a colorful scarf that was vibrant like her bikini. Her multi-colored bikini showed off her fit arms and lean body.

She crossed her legs and smiled as she looked into the distance in the first photo. Her toned obliques and taut tummy were on full display.

Gabrielle wrote in the caption, “Headwraps & Bikinis,” a tribute to her attire.

One commenter wrote, “Just beautiful.” Another left a series of heart-eyed and fire emojis to indicate adoration.

Yet another commenter remarked upon Gabrielle’s glow and wrote “ Glowing.”

She showed that all of those workout videos she posted online paid off big time.

Gabrielle Union shares her fitness routine

Gabrielle Union-Wade is married to former NBA player Dwyane Wade, and the two share a passion for fitness. Earlier this week, she shared a video as she and her husband worked up a sweat at the gym.

Gabrielle’s workouts include 15 to 20 minutes of cardio. She detailed what cardio she does, and she said, “Cardio could be jumping jacks, running up my driveway, side shuffles like I used to do in basketball, an elliptical, treadmill, or sled pushes.”

She revealed that consistency is crucial; that’s why you see her work out so often. She explained, “If I don’t work out for two weeks, it’s like I’ve never done anything, ever.”

When Gabrielle isn’t working out with her family, she enjoys pilates. She said, “The great thing about Pilates is that I can take out my annoyance from waking up early on the machines instead of human beings.”

Whatever Gabrielle is doing is clearly working as the 49-year-old actress seems to be ageless.