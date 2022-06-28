Gabrielle Union in tight Pride bikini tells friends to ‘stay thirsty’

Gabrielle Union rocking stylish braids at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Gabrielle Union knows she looks good in a bikini, advising her friends to stay thirsty in a new video.

The stunning actress turns 50 later this year but stopped aging decades ago since launching her successful acting career.

Earlier this month, Union delighted her fans when she shared a dazzling topless photo, crediting her hubby Dwayne Wade for snapping the sizzling shot.

Gabrielle Union celebrates Pride with a bikini

The Bring It On star went fresh-faced while sipping a cool drink in a stunning Pride-colored bikini set.

“Stay thirsty my friends,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram video.

The actress shared the secrets to maintaining her slender physique all these years.

“Drop the fitness routine? Say less 💪🏾 These were the workouts leading up to Milan.,” she wrote in the video’s caption, which featured her grueling workout routine.

Union showed her full-body workout, including leg, abs, pushups, and squats.

She revealed that she is battling health issues in the caption, continuing:

“My weight fluctuates due to my peri menopause and my hormones etc so it was suggested I give up gluten, dairy, alcohol, and caffeine to help regulate my hormones and lessen the memory fog, moodiness, insomnia, hair loss, bloating and all the other fun 😵‍💫side effects. I stuck to the no gluten and dairy cuz I’m ya know, human. I reserve the right to fluxate.”

She shared the result of her intense workout, stepping out in a stunning outfit that flaunted her rock-hard abs.

“I was in my BAG in Milan. Too bad new knees weren’t also in said bag. Tried to drop it like it’s hot and needed Life Alert 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣,” she wrote.

In her book, You Got Anything Stronger? the actress revealed her struggles with pregnancy.

“I had been through an adenomyosis diagnosis and more miscarriages than I could confidently count,” Union said, adding that her doctor said her best chance for a healthy baby was via surrogate. “I wanted the experience of being pregnant. To watch my body expand and shift to accommodate this miracle inside me,” she wrote in her book via The Times.

Gabrielle Union shares a cute dance video with her daughter

Gabby and her 3-year-old daughter showed off their best dance moves in an adorable Instagram video.

Kaavia is an Instagram star in her own right, with 1.9 million Instagram followers.

She is known for her adorably ‘hard to impress’ facial expressions and went viral for the ‘Sitting on a Coach’ meme.

The photo originated from her father’s viral post on Instagram during the COVID-19 lockdown and social distancing protocol.