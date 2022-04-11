Gabrielle Union in a blue bikini on the beach sets the internet on fire

Gabrielle Union had fans going insane when she shared some sizzling snaps of herself posing sexily in a blue bikini. ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Gabrielle Union turned up the heat when she shared new sizzling pics on her Instagram page this weekend.

The America’s Got Talent alum, 49, showed off her fit physique in a form-fitting, royal blue bikini as she posed poolside and got the internet fired up for summer.

Wearing her long, luscious, dark hair loose and down around her shoulders, little ringlets framing her flawless features, the Cheaper by the Dozen actress brought some much-needed wow-factor to the web.

Gabrielle had fans practically drooling over her sexy new bikini shots

Gabrielle shared three pics to the post as she changed up her poses to really show off every angle of her body and the swimwear.

In the first snap, the seemingly-ageless beauty looked modelesque as she leaned forward for a super sultry look, gazing off into the distance while playfully fondling her hair with one hand.

Pic number two gave a full-frontal view of Gabrielle’s physique as she stood up and faced the camera straight on, bending one knee presumably on a step of the pool while her feet remained submerged in the water.

The final photo showed the actress’s fun side, with Gabrielle pushing out her booty while looking over her shoulder and appearing to laugh while she ran her fingers through her wavy hair.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @gabunion/Instagram

Fans were there for the seductively sexy post, and they had no trouble dashing to the star’s comment section to share their thoughts.

“Yesss!! 💙💙” wrote one follower, while others penned their support, saying, “How do you spell HEAT? 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” “Wowwww,” and “GAHT DAMMMMMMMMM.”

Pic credit: @gabunion/Instagram

Pic credit: @gabunion/Instagram

Gabrielle recently showed off her endless legs in a grey mini skirt for Nickelodeon’s Kid’s Choice Awards

Before sharing the sexy bikini shots, Gabrielle posted snaps of the outfit she chose to wear for her appearance on the Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards red carpet in Santa Monica.

Gabrielle looked fun and flirty as she stormed the event wearing a grey, striped crop-top with diamond peek-a-boo cut-outs cascading down along the front from her sternum to her belly button.

She paired the long-sleeved top with a grey skirt that ended above the knees and contained playful, droopy pockets on the sides, proving she knows how to knock her fashion decisions out of the park for all kinds of occasions.