Gabrielle Union goes topless for ‘regularly scheduled programming’

Gabrielle Union brought sexy back. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Gabrielle Union brought her A-game back to her social media account. She shared a summery snap for her fans to enjoy while simultaneously making a triumphant return to her sexier shares.

The Cheaper By the Dozen actress, 49, has lately been focusing more on giving her followers a glimpse at her workout routines with her husband, Dwayne Wade, as well as general views of their home life with their kids and has not provided the internet with any of her more revealing snaps for many weeks.

Taking to Instagram with a stunning topless pic, Gabrielle successfully broke her fast and got the middle of the week ended on the right note.

Gabrielle posed topless while sunbathing

The beauty, who first made her mark in Hollywood with supporting roles in the hit 90’s films 10 Things I Hate About You and She’s All That before landing her first big breakthrough as tough cheerleader Isis in Bring It On, shook up the end of hump day with a dazzling near-naked snap while wading into a pool.

Gabrielle could be seen only from the back, her bare skin looking glowing and taught as she appeared to be standing just at the bottom step of the swimming area.

While clearly topless, the actress also looked to be rocking her pool time sans any swim bottoms, with just the very top of her booty visible to the eyes of her massive 20.3 million followers.

Gabrielle made her already-slamming body look even more lithe and lean by reaching her arms up to her head, her hands sensually grabbing her flawless box braids that cascaded along her upper back and shoulders, the upper parts of her hair forming into a thicker braid to keep them off her face.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans flocked to Gabrielle’s page to comment

With the caption “Back to our regularly scheduled programming. 🖤😘,” followed by a cute tag of her former pro basketball player hubby, Gabrielle got all her fans heated up and ready to share their thoughts about her sultry return to risque posts.

Pic credit: @gabunion/Instagram

“LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!” someone wrote in all caps to emphasize how thrilled they were with the new shot.

“Oh my goodness 🔥🔥🔥” another user exclaimed, followed by a second person adding, “Yas! You are everything ❤️.”

While most of her followers appeared to love her sexy snap, at least one person was less than thrilled about the actress showing off so much skin.

Pic credit: @gabunion/Instagram

“I just don’t understand and I know my opinion don’t matter, however why is it that u married and u showing pics of your nude backside . That’s for your husband to see only. Then we wonder why men holla at women that display behavior as this . SMH. It’s really sad. #disrespectful , even if your husband approves it, I think it is. It’s to y’all relationship that meets the eye , to much openess. SMH” they penned in a lengthy and emotionally-charged share.

Regardless of whether or not her followers loved her post or hated it, Gabrielle certainly does know how to get the attention of her fans in some form or another.