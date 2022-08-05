Gabrielle Union goes nude for ‘rebirth’

Gabrielle Union poses nude in a hair salon for a new beginning. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Gabrielle Union shared an uplifting message today as the Bring It On actress posed nude and revealed a rebirth.

The 49-year-old stunner appeared “naked and unafraid” as she went unfiltered on her Instagram.

It was unclear which struggles Gabrielle referenced, but fans showed support in the past when her husband, former NBA player Dwyane Wade, was unfaithful in the past. In June, Gabrielle shared that her weight was fluctuating because she was in perimenopause, and her hormones were imbalanced.

Her latest rebirth photos suggested a fresh start for the Nebraska native.

Gabrielle posed in a hair salon as she sat on a chair and hugged her knees to her body. Gabrielle rocked a matching white manicure and pedicure and a short brown wig.

Gabrielle tagged more than ten friends in the photo and expressed gratitude for the support each provided.

Gabrielle Union poses nude and receives support from friends

Gabrielle explained that she had struggled in the past month but received some encouraging words from Nipsey Hussle’s baby mama, Lauren London.

She chose a geotag called “Healing” to drive home the point of her transformation.

She wrote in the caption, “Naked & Unafraid. The Rebirth Will Be GLORIOUS 🖤 PS Thank you @laurenlondon you showed up like the angel you are and dropped some knowledge & love on me that has changed the course of my life. Won’t He do it. 💫🙏🏾👑 PSS THANK YOU to everyone who has taken the time to pour into me these last few months as I’ve struggled mightily. THANK YOU!!!!!”

Pic credit: @gabrielleunion/Instagram

Gabrielle’s comment section was full of love and positivity for the new chapter in her life.

One friend responded, “Never letting you do it on your own. We got you. Then, now and always ♥️♥️♥️.”

Another wrote, “You are a light. Thank you Gab 👑.”

Gabrielle Union reveals hormone struggles and weight fluctuation

A June post by Gabrielle featured the gorgeous actress as she hit the treadmill, something she does often with her athlete husband.

She wrote, “My weight fluctuates due to my peri menopause and my hormones etc so it was suggested I give up gluten, dairy, alcohol, and caffeine to help regulate my hormones and lessen the memory fog, moodiness, insomnia, hair loss, bloating and all the other fun 😵‍💫side effects. I stuck to the no gluten and dairy cuz I’m ya know, human. I reserve the right to fluxate.”

But a glance at the caption revealed she was undergoing major changes, including weight fluctuation and hormone imbalances. Gabrielle said she was advised to begin a restrictive diet and opted to remove gluten and dairy.