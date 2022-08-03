Gabrielle Union flaunts figure in an extreme cut out dress

Gabrielle Union flashes a perfect smile while wearing a Valentino dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Gabrielle Union slays in an extreme cut out dress that put her beautiful slender physique on display.

The mother of one is known for putting work in at the gym as her age-defying look doesn’t come without sacrifice.

She recently welcomed ‘leg day’ in a tiny bikini after revealing to her Instagram followers that she is still making gains in the gym at 49.

The stunning actress recently starred in the latest remake of Cheaper by the Dozen opposite Zach Braff.

The proud stepmother recently stunned in a pride bikini and has been vocal in supporting her transgender step-daughter Zaya Wade.

Union welcomed her daughter Kaavia via a surrogate in 2018. She shares three stepchildren with her husband, retired NBA star Dwayne Wade.

Gabrielle Union is ’40-FINE’ in a stunning cut-out dress

The actress proves her self-confidence is on another level as she models a daring cut out dress.

“Alien Guest Star. Hoping to be bumped up to series regular 👽💫🤩,” she wrote in the caption of the photo dump.

The Instagram post showed Gabrielle giving professional models a run for their money as she flaunts her physique with several poses in an all-white backdrop.

The pastel or lime green dress’s front features just two small chest-covering pieces of fabric connecting to the skirt via a stylish criss-cross halter tie.

She flashes a small in the last two photos of the post, showing her perfect teeth and dimples.

Union shared another series of photos with the Alien-inspired colored dress.

“BTS from the spaceship 👽🥰”

The Bad Boys actress gave a glimpse of her side profile in one photo before giving a rare view, showing the open-back design.

Gabrielle was accessorized with just one silver bracelet. The serene-colored dress complimented her glowing skin tone.

She wore her hair down in loose curls with a fresh out-of-the-shower aesthetic, parted on the side.

The actress opted for subtle make-up and let her gorgeous facial features shine.

Union, who is turning 50 in October, celebrated her youthful appearance, calling 49 forty-fine.

Gabrielle Union and her daughter’ Shady baby’ twin in swimsuits

Kaavia and Gabrielle have the cutest mother-daughter relationship and keep their fans entertained.

They both looked like twins in swimsuits in a funny throwback video.

In a recent interview with Buzzfeed, Union was asked about her adorable relationship with her daughter Kaavia.

The 49-year-old actress was asked the one piece of advice she hoped to instill in her daughter as she gets older, to which Gabrielle responded.

“To not be afraid. Don’t be afraid to be exactly who you are. Don’t be afraid to say the hard thing. Don’t be afraid to call a thing a thing. Don’t be afraid of facts. Don’t ever allow yourself to be anybody’s black shield for poor behavior.”