Gabrielle Union dances in tiny green bikini, claims she’s ‘gettin’ stronger’

Gabrielle Union showed off her hard-earned body in a green bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Gabrielle Union is living her best life and clearly has no problem when it comes to finding her Monday motivation.

The Bring It On actress danced around in a tiny, bright green bikini with white flowers on it. She pulled up the straps of the bottoms and gave the camera a close-up of her muscular legs.

On top, she wore a black and blue cover-up over her shoulders and tied her curls up in a blue headband.

She went makeup free, though it was hard to tell with how glowing and healthy her skin looked.

She danced and twirled in front of a beige couch and poolside as she smiled and enjoyed the beautiful sunny weather.

The actress grooved along to Cardi B’s Hot Ish featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk, and captioned the video, “Gettin’ stronger. Havin’ more joy. Creating more boundaries. Prioritizing my peace. Minding the business that pays me. #LegDay #MondayMotivation 💃🏾💪🏾🥰.”

Gabrielle Union is a huge fan of exercising and keeping her body toned

Gabrielle is no stranger when it comes to showing off her gym-honed bikini body.

On July 11 she posted another video of herself salsa dancing on a beach in front of a beautiful blue sky. She wore a brown string bikini, with a cut-out in the middle that showed off her ample assets.

Gabrielle is constantly in the gym and frequently posts videos and pictures of herself exercising in tight sports bras and matching leggings.

On June 24, she posted a video in which she worked out in a variety of bright-colored outfits. She was promoting her partnership with the FitOn app and took to her caption to explain how she keeps her body regulated.

“PS My weight fluctuates due to my peri menopause and my hormones etc so it was suggested I give up gluten, dairy, alcohol and caffeine to help regulate my hormones and lessen the memory fog, moodiness, insomnia, hair loss, bloating and all the other fun 😵‍💫side effects. I stuck to the no gluten and dairy cuz I’m ya know, human. I reserve the right to fluxate,” she wrote.

Gabrielle has been open about her hormonal issues

Gabrielle has been open about her multiple miscarriages and IVF cycles, which previously lead to a major diet and lifestyle change after she suffered side effects that included terrible bloating.

She told Women’s Health that she consulted with Alisa Vitti, a functional nutritionist and women’s hormone expert.

Gabrielle told the publication, “She said, ‘Cut out gluten, dairy, alcohol, and caffeine and see if the swelling alleviates and it helps with your skin and hair,’ I felt like she was trying to torture me. So I did it for six weeks. Then I was like, ‘I need a drink!’”