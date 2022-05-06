Gabrielle Union arches back in yellow bikini for summer

Gabrielle Union brought the heat back to her Instagram page, posing in a sunshine-yellow bikini for some sexy new shots. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Gabrielle Union is no stranger to showing off the body she has worked so hard to achieve. However, the star of the Cheaper by the Dozen remake still manages to grab her fans’ attention every single time.

The wife of former pro basketball player Dwayne Wade appears to enjoy taking to her Instagram page for some sparse but sizzling posts every few weeks or so and her most recent share is no exception.

After a week off from sharing bikini-clad snaps, Gabrielle was at it again as she posed next to what looked like a pool.

Gabrielle Union wears a yellow bikini for newest post

The Bring It On star and former America’s Got Talent judge, who was shockingly fired from the reality show following reports of issues behind the scenes with her and other judges and producers, hit a home run once again with her new bikini shots.

Gabrielle donned a sunshine-yellow two-piece for the four-part series and the actress was a vision of the summer to come.

In the first photo, Gabrielle sat with her knees curled up against her chest, her head resting lightly in one hand as she gave a sly smile, her sexy top strap hanging off her shoulder.

Shot number two put the star’s physique on display as she sensually arched her back and tilted her head so that her face couldn’t be seen, though a hint of quirked-up lips could just be made out.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @gabunion/Instagram

Gabrielle gave a hint of her chest as her curvaceous under-cleavage subtly popped out under the yellow top, her flat abs and toned legs also visible.

For the final two snaps, Gabrielle returned to her forward-facing poses, giving a flashing, white grin in one and a more serious gaze in the other.

Gabrielle had fans ogling over her sexy look

Her latest bikini post had her fans flocking to her page to share their thoughts, with the overall consensus being that the actress had once again nailed it with her chosen attire.

“EH-FORT-LESS ❤️” exclaimed one fan in apparent awe, as others echoed that statement saying things like “Yaassss magic city 😍😍,” “WOW,” and “Just beautiful 😍😍.”

Pic credit: @gabunion/Instagram

Gabrielle and Dwayne had people talking after their stunning appearance together at this year’s Met Gala, with Gabrielle donning a sparkly silver gown with a plunging neckline for the Gilded Glamour-themed event while Dwayne rocked a white suit with an open-faced jacket that bared his shirtless torso.