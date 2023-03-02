Brazilian bombshell Gabriela Moura rocked the internet with a series of recent snaps showing off her killer curves in a strapless white bodycon dress.

The 18-year-old social media sensation has become well-known for creating dancing and lip-syncing videos online, and there’s no denying she’s got the model look to boot!

Standing in a long hallway, she posed her heart out in the daring number, capturing all her best angles in the eye-catching look.

She wore her silky brunette locks down with a center part, enhancing the glam factor with a silver metallic purse.

The revealing dress hugged every inch of Gabriela’s body, and oh my gosh, it looked perfect with a pair of strappy bubblegum pink heels.

She joked in the caption, “Let’s pretend I managed to stay in this heel all night!! 😄.”

Okay, that white dress will undoubtedly be hard to forget, but get ready because the post she shared earlier today is giving it a run for its money!

Gabriela Moura showed off her fit figure in a tiny bikini

Holy hotness! Gabriela turned up the heat to a million earlier today, unveiling her super-sculpted physique in a teeny-tiny bikini.

The TikTok star looked perfectly content (and drop-dead gorgeous) as she lounged in a reclining chair in the two-piece suit.

While the black bottoms sat high on Gabriela’s hips to emphasize her enviable curves, the bikini top highlighted her sun-kissed skin with a bright, peachy hue.

Oh, and speaking of her flawless skin, Gabriela appeared to be breaking a bit of a sweat in the sweltering sun, with subtle beads rolling down her chiseled abs.

She kept her hair and makeup natural, completing the beach-ready look with a silver butterfly necklace and a single beaded bracelet.

Gabriela Moura posed in a revealing minidress to promote Wokecustoms

Gabriela is certainly no stranger to the camera, and based on recent photos promoting Wokecustoms, she clearly knows her best angles too!

The stunning lip-sync content creator posed in a brown minidress that beautifully complemented her bronze complexion while contrasting the bright white sneakers on her feet.

The hand-made custom kicks brought a unique flair to the ensemble, which coincidentally is exactly what Wokecustoms strives to deliver in their creations.

The innovative shoe brand collaborates with each customer to transform their unique ideas into wearable, one-of-a-kind works of art.

Gabriela went pretty simplistic with her design, adding just a bit of bold black writing against the pure white, with one portion of her sole reading, “AIR.”

She captioned the post, “ignorem a tomada :D sneakers from @wokecustoms <3.”

With over nine million followers on TikTok and one million on Instagram, the sky’s truly the limit for Gabriela, and it seems safe to say that she’ll likely be the face behind many other brands in the very near future.