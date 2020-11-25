Gabourey ‘Gabby’ Sidibe is engaged, but who is her fiance Brandon Frankel?

Gabourey ‘Gabby’ Sidibe announced that she’s engaged to be married to her boyfriend, Brandon Frankel, on Tuesday.

The pair have been dating since last year, and yesterday the 37-year-old Precious actor told all her fans the happy news through an Instagram post.

In a short video, the happy couple beamed directly at the camera and said “hi” before Gabby proudly showed off a beautiful engagement ring. Frankel then broke into song, singing, “Aaah, I put a ring on it.”

In a very sweet post, Gabby wrote: “My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever. The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist.”

She also wrote that she helps her out when she’s stressed and that “every moment with him is a joy.”

She finished up by writing: “I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

So, who is Brandon Frankel?

Brandon can be found on Instagram at @brandontours, where he has accumulated over 36,000 followers, a number that has tripled in the last couple of months.

We can expect that number to grow even further following the engagement announcement.

Frankel’s Instagram feed is full of lots of cool pics with his fiance. He says his interests outside of Gabby are “fitness, creativity, and traveling the world.”

He makes his money in the entertainment tech world, and in August, he was appointed as a brand innovator at Cameo, a video-sharing website for celebrities.

The organization boasts about having around 40,000 members.

Frankel recently told Forbes that he hopes to “attack music” as one of the company’s categories. The brand already boasts Redman, Debbie Gibson, Dee Snider, Snoop Dogg, and the Wu Tang Clan as its highest musical earners.

It’s not clear if Brandon has a musical talent himself, but Gabby did say he “made up a song for when I put my bonnet on at night.”

Oh, and we know he likes cats as the couple has made no secret of being the proud parents of several of these furry creatures.

Gabby and Brandon bonded over 80s rollerblading

Frankel has been dating Gabby since at least May 2019, when he first shared adorable pictures of them at an ’80s night at a roller rink.

