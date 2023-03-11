YouTube sensation Gabi DeMartino has built quite the following over the years and continues to feed her fans with content.

Currently, she has 3.13 million subscribers on her solo channel and 9.42 million subscribers on her joint channel with her twin sister, Niki DeMartino.

For Gabi’s latest Instagram share, she documented her time at Disneyland Florida.

“disney en rose,” Gabi wrote in her caption.

In the span of two days, her post racked up more than 47,500 likes and over 220 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.4 million followers.

In the tags, Gabi credited designer Nana Jacqueline for her attire.

Gabi DeMartino wore a playful outfit

During her visit to Disneyland Florida, Gabi stunned in a cute ensemble consisting of a short dress that had a corset-style bodice.

The item of clothing fell above her knees and was paired with white socks and lace-up sneakers of the same color.

Gabi accessorized with Mickey Mouse-style ears and a Gucci handbag that featured their logo and signature print all over.

She kept her nails short for the occasion with a coat of polish and opted for a ring and small earrings.

Gabi styled her long curly blonde locks up in a ponytail and dusted her eyes with shimmery eyeshadow while also rocking a glossy lip and black eyeliner.

In the first slide, Gabi was captured in front of the large castle from the legs up in front of a lake. She rested one arm on top of a barrier while gazing down at the floor with a smile.

In the following slide, Gabi showed off her side profile while closing her eyes. The influencer held up her designer Gucci bag and appeared to have been caught in good lighting.

For the third frame, she covered her eyes with a pair of large black shades. Gabi leaned against the railing of an outdoor staircase and looked over her shoulder.

In the very last pic, she was snapped sitting down on a bench in front of a floral window display with a smile on her face.

Gabi DeMartino has her own perfume

In 2020, Gabi launched her own scent named Beautiful Mess.

On her official fragrance website, a 100 ml bottle retails at $50.

“Sugar plum, vanilla musk, and sweet pistachio are the key ingredients in a Beautiful Mess,” the site states.

“A fruity floral gourmand accord featuring a lavishly lush combination of a creamy macaron, dazzled in apples and peaches. Waltz into the land of sweets with a backdrop of cherry blossom and white jasmin,” the description continues.

In a commercial for Beautiful Mess, Gabi gifted herself the fragrance for Christmas and lived her best fantasy life while wearing it.