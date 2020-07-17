Gabbie Hanna is not dead: A death hoax claims the YouTuber died from suicide

Social media star Gabbie Hanna has been targeted in a death hoax with a fake TMZ headline circulating online, which reads: “Youtuber Gabbie Hanna dead at 29.”

However, no such article exists on TMZ but it has made its way on social media with many users paying their condolences or using her “death” to defend her against criticism.

Gabbie Hanna is a controversial Youtube star with many of her past controversies resurfacing.

Gabbie Hanna did not jump to her death

There are no reports confirming the story that Gabbie Hanna jumped to her death from a 16th story condo. The story appears to come from a fake tweet that appears to be a suicide note. It reads the following:

“Goodbye, are you happy? Is that what you fu**king wanted? For me to leave? How was laughing at the fact I could possibly die? I no longer desire to be here. For the final time, goodbye.”

A Twitter user pointed out the tweet is fake as Hanna had already deactivated her Twitter account.

Gabbie Hanna deletes her Instagram and Twitter following an emotional breakdown

Gabbie Hanna’s death hoax seems to have caught on as the YouTuber deleted most of her social media accounts a few days ago after having an emotional breakdown. Many fans that shared the fake TMZ headline speculated that she committed suicide due to online bullying.

Hanna recently released several hour-long videos on her second channel claiming that she has been shadowban on YouTube with many of her followers reacting negatively to the claims.

On her main channel, Hanna released another video over a month ago having an emotional breakdown and released the following statement on the video.

“People often question why I didn’t make a video response when everything first happened. This is why. At this time in my life, my main and only focus was to regain my mental health and not allow myself to reach a place of self-harm. Difficult emotions take a lot of time, patience, energy, and thought to process and heal from. Thank you for being a supportive community that can hold space for me and isn’t afraid to see me when I feel most vulnerable.”

Trisha Paytas also made a video accusing Gabbie Hanna of spreading rumors that she had herpes.

Gabbie Hanna is yet to respond to the death hoax at the time of writing this report.