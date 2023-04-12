Haley Jones took New York by storm earlier this week, showing off her ultra-toned physique in a jaw-dropping outfit for the ages.

The 21-year-old professional basketball player stunned in Manhattan on Monday night, wearing a bright green ensemble with platform gold heels.

In case you missed it, Haley’s hard work paid off in a big way when she was selected as the sixth overall pick by the Atlanta Dream in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

All eyes were on her as she strutted around the city in the fitted bright green mini skirt with a matching bra and stunning blazer.

Beyond the towering peep-toe sandals, Haley accessorized with several dainty pieces of jewelry, including hoop earrings and a necklace stack.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While it was nearly impossible to choose just one favorite part of the look, it’s pretty safe to say her miles-long legs took the cake for most people.

Haley Jones sizzled in green. Pic credit: JosiahW / BACKGRID

Haley posted a few additional angles of the outfit on her Instagram page with the caption, “One time for the fit. 👏💚 @haley.jonesss • 📸: @smallgirlbiglens for The Players’ Tribune.”

Haley Jones shared candid moments to promote Nike

Now, as one of the hottest athletes of the moment, it should come as no surprise that Haley partnered with one of the biggest names in sports: Nike.

The future WNBA star took to social media with a few candid moments to promote the new Nike Forward sweatshirt, designed with “75% less carbon footprint.”

In the video, Haley could be seen riding a scooter, snapping a few selfies, recording at her computer, bowling, and biting into a sandwich.

All the while, she was rocking the gray Nike Forward sweatshirt, which looked great both with her tiny denim shorts and her black spandex leggings.

In light of her new WNBA status, the world is likely to see many other brands pop up as sponsors of the rising athlete as well.

In the caption, she praised the garment for its ability to “create positive change to better the world and become our forever sweatshirt,” adding, “The perfect addition to my everyday wardrobe. Now that’s very HommeGirls.”

Haley Jones showed off her gorgeous figure in a fitted dress

Of course, it’s no secret Haley can pull off athletic apparel, but she’s proved there are no limits to her wardrobe.

The Atlanta Dream queen stepped out looking fierce in a white satin number highlighting every inch of her sculpted figure.

The dress featured thin straps crisscrossed over her back, a plunging top with structured detailing, and a thigh-high slit.

Haley wore her long, raven-colored locks down with dreamy waves and added a pair of hoop earrings for extra drama.

She kept it simple in the caption, only writing, “big slay.”

News is swirling around about Haley being drafted, and about the important phone call she missed.

As it turns out, Haley left her phone behind after hearing her name called, choosing to celebrate with her family before racing to the stage to be introduced without a second thought.

In the process, she apparently missed a call from her new head coach Tanisha Wright, prompting a viral tweet to go out reading, “Hey Girl!! Just trying to reach ya to congratulate ya on coming to the A! #PickUpYourPhone @haleyjoness19.”

Naturally, Haley was mortified upon being informed of the missed call during her post-draft media interview, but she promised to call back ASAP.