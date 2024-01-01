Future Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest says he’s going to ‘postpone’ retirement as he signs another deal

Ryan Seacrest’s career has kept him busy for more than two decades, but he isn’t planning on slowing down any time soon.

Ryan first achieved superstardom in 2002 when he accepted a co-hosting gig on American Idol before becoming the show’s sole host the following year.

Since then, he’s added several other hosting duties to his resume, including New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, E! News, Live With Kelly and Ryan, and most recently, his upcoming job as the new Wheel of Fortune host.

During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, the 49-year-old megastar dished on taking over Pat Sajak’s legendary role and working alongside the illustrious Vanna White.

“I’m beyond excited,” Ryan admitted. “I mean, Pat Sajak is a legend. No one can replace him. Vanna White, she’s become a dear friend.”

“I’m so much looking forward to being on stage with her,” he continued. “And I love the show and giving away cash and prizes.”

Ryan then disclosed that he is expanding his career in the limelight, sharing that he recently signed another deal that will see him extend his radio-hosting duties.

Ryan Seacrest is putting the brakes on his retirement plans

In addition, Ryan noted that his plans to retire have been subsequently delayed.

“I’m very excited about that, and fortunately, I signed a deal to stay on the radio with iHeartRadio for a few more years, so I will postpone retirement,” Ryan shared with GMA’s hosts.

In fact, Ryan admitted that following his hosting job at Live With Kelly and Ryan, he thought about hanging it up for a while but had a change of heart.

“I thought after Live With Kelly and Ryan I was going to take a break, but why?” Ryan added.

Ryan will assume Pat Sajak’s Wheel of Fortune hosting role later this year

Ryan, who recently emceed Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on Sunday, December 31, will assume his Wheel of Fortune hosting duties later this year.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Pat Sajak announced that this season will be his last after 43 years on Wheel of Fortune.

At the conclusion of Season 41 of Wheel of Fortune, which is set to run through June 2024, Ryan will take over the reins when Season 42 airs, likely in the fall of 2024.

In the meantime, Ryan has plenty of other work to keep himself busy before he makes his debut on the popular weeknight puzzle gameshow. He also balances his personal life, including a relationship with his girlfriend of three years, Aubrey Paige Petcosky.