Funhaus star Adam Kovic’s wife responds to leaked nudes, Rahul Kohli reveals feud with Adam

Rooster Teeth stars Adam Kovic, of Funhaus fame, and Ryan Haywood, of Achievement Hunter, have had alleged nude photos leaked online with both being accused of cheating on their wives.

Kovic has set his Twitter on private and, as we previously reported, Haywood announced in a statement that he will be leaving Rooster Teeth. Haywood expressed his desire to focus on repairing his relationship with his wife and children while highlighting that he had not committed any crimes.

“I made mistakes and will be leaving RT to focus on rebuilding my family and life. I’m sorry to anyone I’ve hurt. I do want to say emphatically that I never did anything illegal. The consequences of my actions are mine to deal with, please stop harassing and threatening my family.”

The images allegedly showing Kovic and Haywood were shared on 4Chan along with several other online forums and were accompanied with multiple unproven allegations including everything from soliciting minors, cheating, and sending nudes to young fans.

According to some reports on Reddit, many of the accusations appear to be politically motivated and are completely unfounded. However, two sources familiar with the leak claim that the images do appear real.

Rahul Kohli blames Adam Kovic for Funhaus departure

Actor Rahul Kohli yesterday revealed that he has not been active with Funhaus due to issues with Adam Kovic. While the iZombie actor did not reveal his issue with Kovic, he said on Twitter that it has nothing to do with nude images.

“I haven’t been a part of the Funhaus family for over a year and refuse to make any further content with them. Blame Adam Kovic and fuck Adam Kovic. Oh, and it ain’t got shit to do with nudes.” Read More Ryan Haywood leaves Rooster Teeth, Achievement Hunter amid allegations against him and Adam Kovic

When a fan asked him to spill the tea, Kohli post a screenshot revealing that he was blocked by Kovic.

Jess Kovac seemingly responds to the leaks

Adam’s wife Jess Kovic appeared to respond to the leaked images with a tweet promoting her merch store, saying “since you are all so interested in me right now, buy my merch.” She has not released an official statement on the allegations but appears to still follow Adam on Twitter.

She reportedly appears in some of the images shared online, which led to speculation that Adam’s phone was hacked; however, the video and pictures have not been independently verified.

Adam has also been accused of cheating on his wife with a fan. He is yet to make a statement following the allegations.